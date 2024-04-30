Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, May 1 (game #828)

It's a new month, but the same old Quordle, serving up the usual challenge of dastardly difficult word puzzles. I didn't find today's to be too tricky, but you might do – so read on for my hints if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #828) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #828) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #828) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #828) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #828) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • R • S • P • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #828) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #828, are…

ROUGH

SYNOD

POSSE

PARRY

This was a relatively straightforward Quordle puzzle for me, but maybe not for you. A couple of the words – PARRY and POSSE – have repeated letters, and SYNOD has an uncommon structure with a Y sandwiched between S and N at its start. None caused me any real issues thanks to my three start words, STARE, DOILY and PUNCH, giving me all but one of the letters needed to solve today's quartet of words. It's not the most flamboyant way to play, but it works for me…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #828) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #828, are…

FAITH

CACAO

GIVEN

GUMBO

