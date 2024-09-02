NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, September 3 (game #184)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #184) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Striking sounds

NYT Strands today (game #184) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LINE

CRINGE

SLOT

LOAN

TANK

NILL

NYT Strands today (game #184) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Heard in a church?

NYT Strands today (game #184) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: Top, 3rd column Last: Bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #184) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #184, are…

TOLL

RING

CLANG

PEAL

KNELL

JINGLE

TINKLE

CHIME

SPANGRAM: BELLTONES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Who knew there were so many different words for BELL TONES, as the spangram would have it? Well, me for one – because I found this to be very, very easy. The theme clue of 'Striking sounds' was a fairly hefty hint towards the concept here, and when I spotted TOLL by accident it confirmed my suspicion as to what was needed. Without even needing to look at the board I predicted that the likes of PEAL, RING and CHIME would be there, and the spangram itself was similarly simple to uncover.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

