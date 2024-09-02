NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, September 3 (game #450)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #450) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TOO

REAL

FORE

SPARE

WON

ARROW

EXTRA

POUND

KNUCKLE

EXCUSE

OVER

BLOCK

SAVE

BEYOND

PARDON

YEN

NYT Connections today (game #450) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Forgive

Forgive Green: More

More Blue: Money, money, money

Money, money, money Purple: blank [word for a part of the body]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #450) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ABSOLVE

GREEN: EXCESSIVELY

BLUE: GLOBAL CURRENCIES

PURPLE: ___HEAD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #450) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #450, are…

YELLOW: ABSOLVE EXCUSE, PARDON, SAVE, SPARE

EXCUSE, PARDON, SAVE, SPARE GREEN: EXCESSIVELY BEYOND, EXTRA, OVER, TOO

BEYOND, EXTRA, OVER, TOO BLUE: GLOBAL CURRENCIES POUND, REAL, WON, YEN

POUND, REAL, WON, YEN PURPLE: ___HEAD ARROW, BLOCK, FORE, KNUCKLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I very nearly went down a wrong alley here, spotting that WON, TOO and FORE were all homophones for numbers, and debating whether any of the others might fit that pattern. And then I thought maybe there was a 'ball' connection – as in KNUCKLE ball, SPARE ball, EXTRA ball… but for once I didn't play the first thing I spotted and instead kept looking until I found a group that simply had to be correct. That was the GLOBAL CURRENCIES blue group, with POUND, REAL, WON and YEN, and I followed that with the toughest purple group, a classic blank [something] connection that this time was 'words that go before head'. With those two complete, the others were easy to pick off.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 2 September, game #449)

YELLOW: PECULIAR CURIOUS, FUNNY, OFF, WEIRD

CURIOUS, FUNNY, OFF, WEIRD GREEN: ASSIGNMENT JOB, POSITION, POST, STATION

JOB, POSITION, POST, STATION BLUE: CLASSIC COLLECTION ITEMS COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP

COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP PURPLE: CHAIN ___ LETTER, MAIL, REACTION, STORE