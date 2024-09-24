NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, September 25 (game #206)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #206) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Claim your steak

NYT Strands today (game #206) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SCRIBE

LEAF

RUNE

FAIR

SICK

BITE

NYT Strands today (game #206) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Have a cow, man

NYT Strands today (game #206) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 3rd row Last: left, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #206) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #206, are…

ROUND

BRISKET

FLANK

SIRLOIN

SHANK

CHUCK

RIBEYE

SPANGRAM: BEEFCUTS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm a vegetarian these days, but in my meat-eating days a good steak was among my greatest culinary pleasures. But maybe I'm not that much of an expert even so, because I'd never heard of ROUND in this context. That was a slightly unfortunate fact, given that it was the first answer I found today – but didn't do much to clarify what it was I was looking for.

Fortunately I came up with BRISKET not long afterwards, and that I had heard of. All that was needed after that was to find the other words, including the spangram of BEEFCUTS, and I was able to dig in and finish this meaty puzzle.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 24 September, game #205)

MARTIAN

CYBORG

DROID

MUTANT

ROBOT

ALIEN

SPANGRAM: SCIENCEFICTION