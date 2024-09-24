NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, September 25 (game #472)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #472) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HAT TRICK

HOME RUN

BROIL

PAINT

SOAP BOX

TRIPLE CROWN

DROP CLOTH

WINGS

ROLLER

KENTUCKY

SPROUTS

TRIFECTA

DEMOLITION

TAPE

THREEPEAT

CHEESESTEAK

NYT Connections today (game #472) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Sporting win Sporting win Sporting win

Sporting win Sporting win Sporting win Green: Just add paint

Just add paint Blue: Eaten in a certain place?

Eaten in a certain place? Purple: Blank [word for a contest between rivals]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #472) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TRIO OF SPORTS ACHIEVEMENTS

GREEN: NEEDS FOR PAINTING A ROOM

BLUE: FOOD NAMED AFTER CITIES

PURPLE: ___ DERBY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #472) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #472, are…

YELLOW: TRIO OF SPORTS ACHIEVEMENTS HAT TRICK, THREEPEAT, TRIFECTA, TRIPLE CROWN

HAT TRICK, THREEPEAT, TRIFECTA, TRIPLE CROWN GREEN: NEEDS FOR PAINTING A ROOM DROP CLOTH, PAINT, ROLLER, TAPE

DROP CLOTH, PAINT, ROLLER, TAPE BLUE: FOOD NAMED AFTER CITIES BROIL, CHEESESTEAK, SPROUTS, WINGS

BROIL, CHEESESTEAK, SPROUTS, WINGS PURPLE: ___ DERBY DEMOLITION, HOME RUN, KENTUCKY, SOAP BOX

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 3 mistakes

I nearly failed today's Connections puzzle, only completing the final group on my final guess. But in my defence, a couple of them were very US-centric connections that I couldn't be expected to solve, given that I'm not in the US and have never lived there.

Those groups were blue and purple, and blue in particular was simply impossible; I've heard of a Philly CHEESESTEAK but have no idea what SPROUTS, WINGS and BROIL refer to. Similarly, on the purple group I was able to correctly find the __DERBY group via DEMOLITION, KENTUCKY and SOAP BOX, but guessed ROLLER rather than HOME RUN. I presume the latter is related to baseball in some way, so probably should have spotted it as a possibility sooner.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

