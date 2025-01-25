NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, January 25 (game #328)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #328) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Seeing double

NYT Strands today (game #328) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BALL

SOME

SELL

WOOL

WITH

TELL

NYT Strands today (game #328) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Pairs

NYT Strands today (game #328) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #328) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #328, are…

BALLOON

COFFEE

SUCCEED

COMMITTEE

WHIPPOORWILL

SPANGRAM: LETTERS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

A lovely spelling test for us today, as we searched for double-double-letter words – or, in the case of COMMITTEE and WHIPPOORWILL, triple-double-letter words.

I had never heard of the latter before, so it took me quite a while to get right. I’ve since learned that it’s a bird and it’s named after its distinctive WHIP-POOR-WILL call.

Meanwhile, there is only one English word with four sets of double letters – SUBBOOKKEEPER. I’m surprised Strands didn’t include that one.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 24 January, game #327)

QUICK

BRILLIANT

BRIGHT

CLEVER

INTELLIGENT

SPANGRAM: THATS GENIUS