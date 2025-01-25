NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Saturday, January 25 (game #594)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #594) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GINKGO

SLOPE

EMOJI

ANGLE

DENT

TYCOON

RECESS

MOGUL

LODGE

LUNCH

POD

KARAOKE

CLASS

CYCLE

LIFT

HOMEROOM

NYT Connections today (game #594) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Timetable

Timetable GREEN: As seen at Powder Mountain

As seen at Powder Mountain BLUE: Heard in Tokyo

Heard in Tokyo PURPLE: Must try harder

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #594) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SCHOOL PERIODS

GREEN: FEATURES OF A SKI RESORT

BLUE: WORDS DERIVED FROM JAPANESE

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER THE PREFIX "TRI-"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #594) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #594, are…

YELLOW: SCHOOL PERIODS CLASS, HOMEROOM, LUNCH, RECESS

CLASS, HOMEROOM, LUNCH, RECESS GREEN: FEATURES OF A SKI RESORT LIFT, LODGE, MOGUL, SLOPE

LIFT, LODGE, MOGUL, SLOPE BLUE: WORDS DERIVED FROM JAPANESE EMOJI, GINKGO, KARAOKE, TYCOON

EMOJI, GINKGO, KARAOKE, TYCOON PURPLE: WORDS AFTER THE PREFIX "TRI-" ANGLE, CYCLE, DENT, POD

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Seeing GINKGO I immediately thought one group had to be about Japan. In my first guess I left out KARAOKE and included MOGUL instead – my thinking is that it was a trick, as there was a recent news story about a town in England called Stockport which is claiming to be the birthplace of karaoke, rather than Japan. But I was wrong. Obviously

The legend goes that a shopkeeper called Roy Brooke invented karaoke – basically singing along to hits of the day – in the early 1990s, but it was stolen by some visitors from Japan, who went on to market it around the world.

Karaoke is still massive in Stockport, where 12 pub teams compete against each other every Monday to be crowned the Karaoke Champions of Stockport. And that bit, at least, is a true story!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

