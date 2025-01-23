NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Friday, January 24 (game #327)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #327) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Get smart

NYT Strands today (game #327) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

THIN

SUCK

SELL

BUCK

TEEN

HILL

NYT Strands today (game #327) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Next level

NYT Strands today (game #327) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 5th column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #327) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #327, are…

QUICK

BRILLIANT

BRIGHT

CLEVER

INTELLIGENT

SPANGRAM: THATS GENIUS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Spotting a Q in a Strands puzzle is always a great headstart and after a QUICK opener the rest fell into place quite easily today.

The only real sticking point was the Spangram, which was made up of two words and which jarred a little thanks to the absence of an apostrophe in THATS GENIUS – not that this is possible in Strands, it’s just sad to see their disappearance from the world.

As an English teacher might put it: people only write “Thats” instead of “That’s” because they’re lazy. And that’s the truth.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 23 January, game #326)

MILK

BUTTER

CHEESE

GELATO

CUSTARD

YOGURT

SPANGRAM: DAIRY PRODUCTS