NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Friday, January 24 (game #593)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #593) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LITTER

NICOTINE

ROUGH

TRADE

CABBAGE

BROOD

LINE

POINT

REFLECT

STARE

INTERRUPT

WORK

CRAFT

MUSE

SOUL

PONDER

NYT Connections today (game #593) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Weighing things up

Weighing things up GREEN: Mean energy

Mean energy BLUE: Profession

Profession PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “catch”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #593) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONTEMPLATE

GREEN: RUDE THINGS TO DO

BLUE: VOCATION

PURPLE: -_PATCH

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #593) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #593, are…

YELLOW: CONTEMPLATE BROOD, MUSE, PONDER, REFLECT

BROOD, MUSE, PONDER, REFLECT GREEN: RUDE THINGS TO DO INTERRUPT, LITTER, POINT, STARE

INTERRUPT, LITTER, POINT, STARE BLUE: VOCATION CRAFT, LINE, TRADE, WORK

CRAFT, LINE, TRADE, WORK PURPLE: -_PATCH CABBAGE, NICOTINE, ROUGH, SOUL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 3 mistakes

I saw the Yellow and Purple groups very quickly today, but really struggled with two theoretically easy connections – RUDE THINGS TO DO and VOCATION.

There must be a technique where, after you make one guess and get the “one away…” alert, you then solve it on the next – but I’m uncertain of what it is. I guess it helps if you have three answers locked in and are just looking for the fourth, but too often I'm not entirely sure of which ones are right and which wrong. I spend far too long randomly trying things than stopping to think logically.

Still, I got there in the end today, solving the Green group on the last chance and not needing to worry about Blue.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 23 January, game #592)

GREEN: RESULTS OF SOME DIGGING DITCH, HOLE, PIT, TRENCH

DITCH, HOLE, PIT, TRENCH YELLOW: TYPES OF ACADEMIC COURSES DISCUSSION, LAB, LECTURE, SEMINAR

DISCUSSION, LAB, LECTURE, SEMINAR BLUE: ONES WEARING ROBES BOXER, JUDGE, MONK, WIZARD

BOXER, JUDGE, MONK, WIZARD PURPLE: ___ UP BATTER, BOTTOMS, CHIN, LAWYER