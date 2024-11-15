NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, November 15 (game #257)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #257) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Dress for lunch

NYT Strands today (game #257) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SCREE

CREED

CHIDE

REED

WARE

RANG

NYT Strands today (game #257) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Rabbit food?

NYT Strands today (game #257) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #257) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #257, are…

KALE

ICEBERG

ROMAINE

WATERCRESS

RADICCHIO

SPANGRAM: SALADGREENS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I'm not a fan of salad and very rarely eat it, but even I was able to solve today's easy Strands puzzle. I needed one hint to get started, admittedly, because the theme clue of 'Dress for lunch' was just a bit too far on the cryptic side. Strands is a little variable in this regard; some days the theme clues give the game away, some days they are only really helpful once you've used up a hint (or found an answer by accident).

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's a hard thing to get right, though, and in fairness it was a simple task to find the likes of ICEBERG, ROMAINE, WATERCRESS and RADICCHIO once I had KALE on the board; even if you don't eat these SALADGREENS you'll surely recognize the names.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 14 November, game #256)

PLUM

GREEN

PEACOCK

MUSTARD

ORCHID

SCARLET

SPANGRAM: CLUESUSPECTS