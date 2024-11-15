NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, November 15 (game #523)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #523) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PIPE

PHRASE

JUG

PASSAGE

LEAK

LETTER

WASTE

WHISTLE

NICK

CRACK

RECORDER

WORD

HOLE

SANDS

SENTENCE

PUNCTURE

NYT Connections today (game #523) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Unwanted opening

Unwanted opening Green: Text construction

Text construction Blue: Just put your lips together, and blow

Just put your lips together, and blow Purple: Blank [phrase concerning duration]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #523) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FISSURE

GREEN: ELEMENTS OF WRITING

BLUE: INSTRUMENTS YOU BLOW INTO

PURPLE: ___ OF TIME

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #523) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #523, are…

YELLOW: FISSURE CRACK, HOLE, LEAK, PUNCTURE

CRACK, HOLE, LEAK, PUNCTURE GREEN: ELEMENTS OF WRITING LETTER, PHRASE, SENTENCE, WORD

LETTER, PHRASE, SENTENCE, WORD BLUE: INSTRUMENTS YOU BLOW INTO JUG, PIPE, RECORDER, WHISTLE

JUG, PIPE, RECORDER, WHISTLE PURPLE: ___ OF TIME NICK, PASSAGE, SANDS, WASTE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Sometimes a Connections group is so simple you can't believe that it could possibly be the answer. Take green today – ELEMENTS OF WRITING. I spotted LETTER, PHRASE, SENTENCE and WORD very early on, but hovered my finger over the submit button because it seemed too easy. In the end I decided to try it anyway – I had all four guesses left, after all – and was more surprised when they proved to be correct than if they had been wrong. Yellow was about as easy and blue only slightly more so, meaning I didn't need to worry about the more difficult blank-format purple group.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 14 November, game #522)

YELLOW: DEPLETE DRAIN, EMPTY, EXHAUST, SAP

DRAIN, EMPTY, EXHAUST, SAP GREEN: PLAY MUSIC WITH PASSION GROOVE, JAM, ROCK, SHRED

GROOVE, JAM, ROCK, SHRED BLUE: WORDS ON A RESTAURANT RECEIPT SIGNATURE, TAX, TIP, TOTAL

SIGNATURE, TAX, TIP, TOTAL PURPLE: FORMS OF SUGAR CUBE, GRAIN, POWDER, SYRUP