NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, September 12 (game #193)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #193) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… This should be right up your alley

NYT Strands today (game #193) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WHAT

DATA

LAND

FARE

ROAST

HEAR

NYT Strands today (game #193) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Walk this way

NYT Strands today (game #193) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #193) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #193, are…

LANE

STREET

ROAD

AVENUE

HIGHWAY

BOULEVARD

SPANGRAM: THOROUGHFARE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 3 hints

I can't work out whether today's Strands is difficult or not. I found it tough – but that might just be me. After all, the concept – names for THOROUGHFAREs, as the spangram would have it – is simple, but on the flip side the spangram itself is really difficult. I mean, when was the last time you used that word to refer to a STREET or ROAD or LANE?

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond that, I just couldn't think of any roads beyond the three obvious ones mentioned above. BOULEVARD is not a common term in the UK, where I am, and HIGHWAY is very rarely used here – so that didn't help. But I should have found AVENUE, and ultimately I think this was more about my failings than the puzzle's absolute difficulty.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 11 September, game #192)

PUZZLE

TRUCK

SLIME

DOLL

PUPPET

BLOCKS

TRICYCLE

SPANGRAM: TOYSTORE