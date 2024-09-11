NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, September 12 (game #459)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #459) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SAKE

SAVE

PEPSI

MOCHI

CURRY

FETA

BIRD

BIOTA

LIKE

MAGIC

ADVANTAGE

КОВЕ

FAVORITE

INTEREST

BOOKMARK

BENEFIT

NYT Connections today (game #459) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Keep on the internet

Keep on the internet Green: For your gain

For your gain Blue: Hoop dreams

Hoop dreams Purple: Finishes with letters from another alphabet

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #459) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MARK ONLINE FOR LATER

GREEN: BEHALF

BLUE: NBA LEGENDS, FAMILIARLY

PURPLE: ENDING WITH GREEK LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #459) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #459, are…

YELLOW: MARK ONLINE FOR LATER BOOKMARK, FAVORITE, LIKE, SAVE

BOOKMARK, FAVORITE, LIKE, SAVE GREEN: BEHALF ADVANTAGE, BENEFIT, INTEREST, SAKE

ADVANTAGE, BENEFIT, INTEREST, SAKE BLUE: NBA LEGENDS, FAMILIARLY BIRD, CURRY, KOBE, MAGIC

BIRD, CURRY, KOBE, MAGIC PURPLE: ENDING WITH GREEK LETTERS BIOTA, FETA, MOCHI, PEPSI

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

This is a fairly simple Connections puzzle – there are three easy ones, meaning that the final (purple) group could be solved by default, which is great because that one was super-hard.

Blue almost seemed too easy – KOBE couldn't really refer to anything other than the basketball star or the Japanese city, and with CURRY, BIRD and MAGIC also on the board, it was clear that it was the former rather than the latter. Or at least that was the case for me. If you know nothing at all about the NBA, you may have struggled with that one too.

As for purple… well, the ENDING WITH GREEK LETTERS aspect was a clever one, but verging on too difficult, I'd suggest. I'm glad I didn't need to work out that one!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

