Latest Meta Quest 3 update includes a major visual overhaul, and improved PCVR

The first HorizonOS update since the Meta Quest 3S launch is rolling out, and update v71 includes a major overhaul of the operating system’s look as well as improving the function of several useful features for users of the new headset, and users of the older Meta Quest 3.

The most obvious change is the refreshed look. Beyond aesthetics, Meta says the Dark and White Themes are better optimized for reading, while the Settings menu has a more intuitive layout. It also says it's made improvements to how panels “behave”.

Meta adds that the Settings search tool has had an upgrade too, so you can find exactly what you need more easily. It’s also getting easier to share spatial video via Horizon Chat. Using the app on your Quest headset or mobile device you can send and play videos (that’s stereoscopic or not) using Horizon Chat – and there’s no need to upload the clip via the Meta Horizon mobile app first.

Continuing this theme of streamlining processes, Meta Quest Link is having its capabilities expanded. First up, Meta is adding quick access to the Meta Quest Remote Desktop tool so that you can more easily swap between Remote Desktop and a PCVR game like No Man’s Sky.

Second, in a big win for content creators, Meta is also adding the ability to stream a high-quality view from your headset to your PC, which should make it easier to capture footage to share with your friends and followers.

If you prefer using your Meta Quest for work, the new Calendar app – which integrates with Google and Outlook Calendars – allows you to keep an eye on your schedule while immersed in VR.

After it was teased during Meta Connect 2024, train support is being added to travel mode with v71. Now when you use Travel Mode from your Quest headset’s Quick Settings menu it’ll function either on a train or on an airplane – allowing you to kick back in VR for your trip’s duration.

Last but not least, Meta’s new volume mixer lets you adjust audio tracks separately, splitting up Call Volume and App & Media Volume. So now when you’re on a call while in a game you can more easily balance the sound to make your friends easier to hear – or drown them out with the game’s music.

Update v71 feels like one of Meta’s quality-of-life upgrades, rather than one which adds significant utility to your Quest headset, but having given some of these improvements a try we aren’t complaining. The new layout does seem a little more intuitive once you get used to the slight redesign, and I’m excited to try out the enhanced Quest Link capture feature for recording VR gameplay.