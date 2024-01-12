The Apple Vision Pro could be almost impossible to buy at launch

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is almost upon us, and you’ll finally be able to get your hands on the device on February 2. That’s the theory at least, as a fresh leak has suggested the headset will be sold in such low quantities that it could sell out almost immediately. It could make it supremely difficult to actually get your hands on one any time soon.

That’s the contention from reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo’s latest research, Apple will “produce 60,000 to 80,000 units of Vision Pro for the February 2 release. Since the shipment is not large, I believe that Vision Pro will sell out soon after the release.”

Kuo had previously predicted that Apple would sell around 400,000 units of the Vision Pro, but that was for the entirety of 2024. We’ll have to see how that estimate holds up if Apple does indeed sell out all 80,000 units shortly after the product’s release.

Kuo made clear why exactly the Vision Pro will be in such high demand: “Although Apple has not clearly defined the product positioning and key applications of Vision Pro and the price is not cheap, the user experience (e.g giving users the illusion that they can control the user interface with their minds) created by the groundbreaking technology innovations, along with the base of core fans and heavy users, should make it easy to sell out after the release.”

Maintaining momentum

(Image credit: Apple)

Earlier this week, Kuo explained that users “are sure to be impressed by the product at first glance” due to its high-end specs and software that is “well above the industry average.” However, the analyst cautioned that the device’s ability to maintain momentum “after the novelty wears off” will be vital.

Kuo added that whether the Vision Pro can achieve that will depend on whether its “product positioning and key applications are clear and correct.” His most recent comments that Apple has not yet “clearly defined” these elements therefore could be read as an ominous warning for Apple.

Aside from Kuo’s reports, we’ve also learned that Apple will use a face-scanning feature in its Apple Store app to ensure each user gets the correct Vision Pro size. MacRumors discovered the relevant code in the Apple Store app, and it implies that you won’t need to go to a physical Apple Store to work out what size headset fits you best.

That means you can probably conduct the entire ordering process online without needing to venture into a bricks-and-mortar store (assuming that Apple allows this). Of course, that all hinges on whether the Vision Pro sells out before you are able to purchase one.