These Logitech deals on Amazon have me ready to upgrade my workstation

There's an abundance of mouse and keyboard deals on Amazon right now, with some of Logitech's best tech receiving huge discounts – and I'm using them to level-up my work and play.

I've been getting by at home and in the office with the most basic of work equipment. Sure, I got myself a big fancy standing desk, but the items that sit on it – a AU$15 mouse and AU$30 keyboard – aren't really cutting the mustard any more.

And while the Amazon Big Deal Days sale is just around the corner, I'm not waiting to upgrade thanks to the ludicrous amount of Logitech deals available right now. It's not just work-focused tech that’s discounted either. There's mechanical and ergonomic keyboards, gaming mice and plenty more that caters to users of all kinds.

Logitech's also not the only brand seeing love. The Sihoo M18 Ergonomic Office Chair and M18 Office Chair with a Footrest are seeing 20% discounts and there's a whole range of UGreen accessories withmassive price-cuts, from webcams and wireless chargers to USB-C hubs, power banks and chargers. The most important work accessories – Soundcore Space One headphones, Nothing Ear a earbuds and Crocs – are also seeing significant discounts.

Here are our highlights:

Keyboards

Logitech Wave Keys Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard | AU$149.95 AU$104.51 (save AU$44.59) Wrists ache after long periods at your keyboard? This deal on a keyboard that earned five stars in our Logitech Wave Keys review is hard to ignore. A truly ergonomic, this wireless keyboard is comfortable and easy to connect to. Sporting a wrist pad that actually works, taking AU$44 off makes it an easy option for anyone looking to improve their ergonomics.

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo | AU$99.95 AU$69 (save AU$30.95) Want to kill two birds with one stone? Secure both a quality mouse and keyboard with this AU$69 combo. With a 4.5-star user rating on Amazon and JB Hi-Fi, customers seem well satisfied with the product. This slim and compact combo also promises to be easy to travel with and work on.

Logitech Pebble 2 Combo (Rose) | AU$125.59 AU$99 (save AU$26.99) Down to just AU$84 in graphite and white, we liked the pretty rose version of this keyboard. Great for students looking for a combo that doesn't take up too much space with some added flair, it promises easy connectivity, silent clicking, three-device connectivity, snappy performance, long-lasting battery and key personalisation.

Mice

Logitech G502 X PLUS LIGHTSPEED | AU$299 AU$164.86 (save AU$134.14) If you're looking for a mouse more focused on play than work, this deal is for you. Third in our guide to the best gaming mouse, the G502 X Plus is a fantastic all-rounder. Comfortable, easily customisable and fantastically long-lasting, it's this mouse's hybrid optical switches that takes it to the next level.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Lightspeed | AU$299.95 AU$177 (AU$122.95) If you want a gaming mouse that is equally applicable to your workday – yes, the black and white colours are discounted, too – this Logitech G Pro mouse is another great option. Smaller and half the weight of the G502 X above, we gave it 4.5 stars in our review thanks to its incredibly lightweight feel, fast performance and long battery life.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse | AU$129.95 AU$80.75 (save AU$49.20) Don't love how your wrist feels after a long day of using a regularly-shaped mouse? My wrist gets sore after only short periods of extended use of a mouse in the normal position, and the more neutral position this mouse offers is very attractive. We loved it in our review, and it's perfect for medium-sized to smaller hands.