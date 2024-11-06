The five-star MacBook Pro M3 drops to an unbelievable record-low price at Best Buy

The best laptop I've ever owned is the MacBook Pro that I'm writing on now. It's a dream machine for everything from creativity to writing and everything in between. And now the latest MacBook Pro has the M4 chip that opens the door for bagging fantastic deals on the M3 chip version. That means you can get the Apple Macbook Pro 14-inch (M3) at Best Buy for $1,099 (was $1,399).

This discount makes it $200 cheaper than the previous lowest-ever price. That means one of the best MacBooks is now $200 cheaper than the previous lowest-ever price thanks to this discount. It's easily one of the best early Black Friday deals available right now and continues the theme of some excellent Black Friday MacBook deals I've spotted already.

Today's best MacBook Pro deal

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3): was $1,399 now $1,099 at Best Buy

Best Buy has dropped the price of the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip to just over $1,000. This is $200 cheaper than the previous record-low price. The 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM deliver unbelievable performance, making this powerful high-end laptop a great option for content creators or anyone who needs to multitask a lot. Read more of why we loved it so much in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review.

This laptop is right at the top of our best MacBook Pro buying guide and for good reason. Apple has packed in next-level hardware into a small 14-inch form factor. It's super powerful and super portable. What more could you want? The MacBook Pro range has long been one of the best laptops for creative tasks so if you need an upgrade now is the best time to do it.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) looks great and performs even better. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display has over 1,000 nits of brightness with HDR content so it looks great in any location.

