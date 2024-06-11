Record-low price alert: Apple's stunning MacBook Air M3 is just $899 at Amazon

The excellent new MacBook Air M3 has just dropped to a stunningly low price of just $899 at Amazon today with a surprise price cut at the retailer. Originally retailing for $1,099, now's your chance to save $200 on our current top pick for the best laptop of 2024.

While this particular deal is on the entry-level 256GB SSD / 8GB RAM model, we'd still highly recommend this model for those who simply want a slick machine to cover the basics. For demanding work (or extra space), the 512GB configuration is a better buy - but that can't hope to match this entry-level model for sheer value.

For $899, you're still getting the wildly powerful Apple M3 chipset inside this machine. Even with 8GB of RAM, you've got enough power under the hood here to make most apps run silky smooth. You'll also benefit from superb battery life and the Air's unique fan-less design.

Apple MacBook Air M3 record low price

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon

Display: 13-inches

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Record low price: Looking for a shiny new MacBook? Don't skip out on this incredible price cut at Amazon. This brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

As always, the MacBook Air is a great choice for creatives or professionals, thanks to the MacOS' superb lineup of first-party apps. We would, however, recommend it to anyone who wants a stylish, lightweight, and premium machine that should last a few good years down the line. Generally speaking, you'll probably get more mileage out of the upgraded 512GB SSD / 8GB RAM configuration, but this baseline version is still an excellent laptop that's well worth it at just $899.

Want to see what else is available this week for other models? Check out our main MacBook Air deals and MacBook Pro deals pages. Also, while you're here bookmark our pages for the upcoming July of 4th sales and Amazon Prime Day 2024.