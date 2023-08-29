Hurry! The MacBook Air M2 is at a record-low price ahead of Labor Day - it's our top-rated laptop of 2023

What is it? Best Buy currently has the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple MacBook Air M2 - the latest model from the range and the one we rate the best laptop money can buy currently. While not the highest-end model from Apple, the MacBook Air M2 is a great choice for most people thanks to its powerful chipset, gorgeous lightweight design, and near-unbeatable battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy

Record low price: Best Buy has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price this week. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review thanks to the stylish design, sharp display, impressive performance, and long battery life. This is the one to get if you need a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads. The M1 is still up to those jobs too, though, so you'll be fine with the cheaper option if your budget is smaller - but it's worth the upgrade if you can afford it. What's more - My Best Buy members can save an extra $50, too.

What makes it special? The MacBook Air M2 has been available for as little as $949 at Best Buy these past few weeks for My Best Buy members, but today's deal is open to all. It's easily the lowest price yet on this model and a deal that we weren't expecting to see this side of Black Friday, let alone in today's Labor Day sales.

What else should we know? Alongside its powerful new M2 chip, the 2022 Apple MacBook Air features a refreshed design and a slightly larger display versus the previous iteration thanks to the slimmer bezels. While the 2020 model is by no means ugly, we think the 2022 model is a much more modern and slick-looking machine overall.

Any cons? Even at this record-low price, the Apple MacBook Air M2 costs more than the previous 2020 MacBook Air M1 model (currently going for $749 at Amazon). If you're happy with the basics and want to save a few bucks, then the M1 model is still a great choice - although we would recommend upgrading to the M2 if you can afford it.

What have others said about it? Our sister site TomsGuide also praised this model highly when it reviewed it. Awarding four and a half stars out of five, they claimed, "The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop for those willing to spend a little bit more for a great laptop. It delivers top-notch performance, over 14 hours of battery life, and a bright and colorful display, all in a delightfully portable design."

What about after-sales? This product is sold directly from Best Buy, so you're fully covered under warranty, and there's also free shipping and a 15-day return period. Note that Best Buy also offers a trade-in program and financing options, should you want to explore further ways to save. While you're here, we'd also recommend our Best Buy discount codes page.

Anything else? We're coming up to the yearly Labor Day sales now - an event that could feature plenty of Labor Day laptop sales and Labor Day Apple deals specifically. We're not expecting this model to go any lower at the official Best Buy Labor Day sales event, however, so we'd probably recommend snapping it up before it's too late.

