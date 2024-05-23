The powerful Lenovo Legion T7 gaming desktop is $1,190 off for Memorial Day
An easily upgradeable gaming PC is on sale for $1,499
One of the most upgradeable gaming PCs, the Lenovo Legion T7 gaming desktop, is now on sale at B&H for only $1,499 (was $2,689). That is a whopping $1,190 off the RRP, and the fact that it ships with the impressive NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4070 Ti makes the deal even sweeter.
The 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 16-Core (13th Gen), 32GB DDR5 RAM, and dedicated graphics card give this PC a very high level of gaming performance. If you're on the lookout for a gaming PC that is capable of running 4K games, then look no further than the Lenovo Legion T7. Find other deals like this in our Memorial Day sales event.
Today's best Lenovo Legion T7 Gaming Desktop deal
Lenovo Legion T7 Gaming Desktop: was $2,689 now $1,499 at B&H
The star of this gaming PC is the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4070 Ti GPU, which delivers amazing performance, especially for games requiring ray tracing technology. Thanks to the on-board power of this card, you'll be able to play any game up to a resolution of 4K. With savings of $1,190, there's no better time to snap this PC up.
The Lenovo Legion T7 has an abundance of ports, which makes connecting peripherals an absolute breeze. Four USB-A ports on the top of the PC and eight at the rear mean you'll never be running short. Three DisplayPorts and a single HDMI give you everything you need to connect multiple screens for that perfect gaming experience.
We've put together a guide of the best gaming PCs according to different budgets and requirements. And if money is a contributing factor to your decision-making, then we've also got you covered. Check out our Best Budget Gaming PCs for less money.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.