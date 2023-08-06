Heading off to college? Here are this weekend's three best laptop deals

Picking the suitable machine for college can be tricky, but there are some superb laptop deals this weekend thanks to the ongoing back to school sales.

I've rounded up my three favorites below, starting with this Dell Inspiron 15 for $379.99 (was $529) at the official Dell store. While it's nothing super fancy, this one is a great budget choice thanks to its combination of a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD - specs that are more than enough to handle the basics like essay writing and researching.

For the slightly more flush student, I'd recommend the excellent Apple MacBook Air M1 for a record-low price of $749.99 (was $999). Despite its age, this one is still one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and it makes an excellent pairing for college thanks to its unbeatable battery life and portability.

Finally, if you require a machine that can handle heavy lifting, consider this Dell XPS 13 for $899 (was $1,099) at the official Dell store. Yes, it's pricey, but the Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD will set you up for a good few years while providing plenty of power for demanding programs.

Today's best back to school laptop deals

1. Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $529 now $379.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD Dell's back-to-school sale has some really fantastic cost-effective options for laptops, with this Inspiron 15 being my top budget pick this weekend. Sure, it's not exactly a looker but it's a solid choice for the money thanks to its Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and relatively sizeable (for the price) 256GB SSD. For basic tasks and browsing, this one is a superb choice that won't break the bank.

2. Apple MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $749.99 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD Even though it's a little older now, 2021's Apple MacBook Air 13 is still one of the best laptops you can buy - especially at this record-low price of just $749. Outwardly, this machine looks a little more dated when compared to the latest MacBook models but it's still gorgeous thanks to the thin aluminum chassis. Inside, the M1 chip is still more than enough to blaze away at all but the most intensive of tasks and offer neat unbeatable battery life. Check out our Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review.

3. Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $899 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD For those students requiring serious performance from a Windows laptop, my top pick is this Dell XPS 13. This is another one of our favorite models here at TechRadar thanks to its gorgeous design, lightweight, and fantastic display. This particular configuration also features a potent combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving it plenty of power for all but the most intensive of applications. While pricey, this one is a good investment because it'll easily see you through three years of college and even beyond. Check out our Dell XPS 13 (2022) review.

