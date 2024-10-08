Grab this Apple Macbook Pro M3 laptop with a $300 discount at Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days

Prime Day deals are here from today, October 8, until the 9th, and there's another one here for lone-wolf creatives and Apple enthusiasts looking for one of the best business laptops going.

Today, you can buy the 2023 Apple Macbook Pro at Amazon for $1,299 (was $1,599), saving you $300 on a laptop with Apple's M3 chip and 8GB of RAM. This remains the lowest price we've seen for the M3 version of the Macbook Pro.

• See all early Prime Day deals at Amazon

One of the better laptop deals around at the moment, the Macbook Pro M3 is perfect if you love to spend your time editing photos and videos, designing web pages, and are looking for quick render times. It's a discount price for a device that packs a punch.

Apple Macbook Pro M3: Was $1,599 Now $1,299 at Amazon

The Macbook Pro M3 is down to a bargain price at Amazon ahead of Big Deals Day on October 8-9. This specific variant comes with 512GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage, an 8-Core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Simply put, it goes fast at the things you need to do. The specific model available here has 8GB of RAM, which we would have liked more of, but all in all, this is a solid deal.

Today’s best Apple Macbook Pro M3 deal

Described as the "best laptop ever" in some quarters, and a "pronounced" improvement over its M2 predecessor, we have no qualms recommending this one. Our Macbook Pro M3 Max review, though featuring a more powerful version of the M2 chip, was even likened to a gaming laptop for sheer power.

Unsurprisingly, that variant our best laptop for creatives; "the best we've ever tested", even, but clearly it has a lot going for it for all people.



This is Apple we're talking about, so if you can stomach not having the word 'Max' appended to your product, and not having the ability to upgrade the RAM on your own terms, this could be about as 'budget' as you'll get for a current Mac laptop.