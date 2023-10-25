You can now securely share all your passwords with new Proton Pass tool

After officially launching for all users back in June, Proton's new password manager has already expanded its features to allow everyone to securely share sensitive information without compromising on privacy.

Proton Pass Secure Password Sharing acts as your personal gatekeeper as well as an additional layer of identity protection. You're in charge, and can decide who sees your logins, passwords, credit cards, notes, and other sensitive information you need to share.

The Swiss company—also behind the homonymous secure email, encrypted cloud storage, and VPN services—has made the new tool available for both existing and new users as it seeks to live up to its mission of making privacy accessible for everyone.

Secure Password Sharing—a "commitment to users"

Since its launch, Proton Pass sought to establish itself as more than the usual password manager software. Passwords and logins are just some of the data you can encrypt, alongside private notes, financial details and even metadata. Plus, unlike many competitors, it also comes with a free plan offering unlimited password protection, device access, and more.

Secure Password Sharing comes as the natural extension of the multifaceted security that today's interconnected world requires, but it still appears to lack. Data breaches are on the rise around the globe and everyday users' accounts have become more vulnerable than ever. As if that's not enough, evidence suggests that about 74% of people still share highly sensitive information (like passwords and card numbers) via unencrypted communications or, worse, paper notes.

Proton wanted to make secure sharing way easier to discourage these problematic habits. "Imagine a secure, shared digital space where families can collectively access essential services, from banking to healthcare, without resorting to insecure methods like jotting down passwords on a piece of paper," said Son Nguyen, Product Lead for Proton Pass.

"Secure Password Sharing eliminates the need for such risky practices, ensuring that sensitive credentials are accessible only to authorized individuals, all while maintaining the highest level of encryption and security."

(Image credit: Proton)

The new feature allows its users to create what the provider calls shared vaults. These are collections of private details that can be accessed by designated individuals or groups. You can share these encrypted vaults with anyone, whether they're Proton Pass users or not, and decide how long to share access, too.

All you need to do is click the three dots on the right of the collection you intend to send, click the Share button, type the recipient's email, and customize access. The recipient will receive a notification and/or an email invitation to create a free Proton Pass account and securely access the data.

Accessible from various operating systems and devices, Secure Passwords Sharing promises to be easy to use and employ robust encryption protocols to guarantee exclusive access to authorized individuals.

Nguyen said: "Secure Password Sharing is not just a feature; it’s a commitment to our users that we will continue to develop solutions that prioritize their privacy and security. This is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to make the digital world safer and more secure for everyone."

As mentioned, Proton Pass is always free to use. However, if you need more customization, and you're a new Proton user, you have time until the end of October to get Proton Pass Plus free for 12 months. After that, you'll be able to decide whether or not to switch back to the free plan without losing any passwords or logins.