Intel Core i7-14700K leak gives us a load of benchmarks – and it looks a tempting CPU

Intel’s Core i7-14700K processor, one of the key next-gen chips for Raptor Lake Refresh later this year, has been spotted in another leak, this time providing a raft of benchmarks.

Wccftech flagged up the benchmarks which were provided by a content creator on Bilibili. That’s a Chinese forum, and we should note that we regard any spillage from here with more caution than normal. Although in this case, we are shown an image of the purported engineering (test) sample of the 14700K, which lends the leak more weight.

There’s a huge range of benchmarks covered here, and that includes Cinebench R23 with the 14700K sample chip being 17% faster than the 13700K for multi-core performance.

That sizeable jump isn’t too surprising when we remember that, as also shown here, the 14700K adds an extra four efficiency cores into the mix over the 13700K (it has 8 performance cores, the same as its predecessor, but 12 efficiency cores rather than 8).

3DMark CPU Profile Max benchmark shows the 14700K as 15% faster, and CPU-Z indicates a 16% gain over the 13700K (in multi-core), so there’s a theme here with the results of multi-core benchmarks showing just over a 15% boost.

The leaker did mention gaming benchmarks, as well, but these are a bit all over the place due to firmware issues and other wrinkles pertaining to an engineering CPU. Broadly, they do show decently better frame rates than the 13700K, but gains are tiny in some instances.

Counter-Strike: GO, mind you, is 6% faster, to pick out one of the highlights for the 14700K.

Analysis: Refreshingly good?

These are healthy multi-core uplifts we see here, and remember that this is just an engineering sample. The fully finished Core i7-14700K will be faster than this, as sample silicon has yet to be fine-tuned, of course – it’s still a work in progress.

The boost clock speed of the sample CPU is 5.5GHz, and it’s heavily rumored that the 14700K will actually run at 5.6GHz, so that alone will be a small gain. (The 13700K is pitched at 5.4GHz, by the way, so as well as those four extra efficiency cores, the 14700K will be 200MHz quicker for its boost clock, at least in theory).

Raptor Lake Refresh is a simple refresh of current-gen CPUs, as the name makes clear, so big performance jumps are not expected. But the 14700K looks like it’s shaping up nicely to sneak onto our list of the best processors. Although given that it’s rumored to be the only chip upping its core configuration in the 14th-gen line-up, it’d be expected to do better than most, particularly with multi-core. (The 14600K is also looking good, early doors, too – so the mid-range could be a strong point here).

Raptor Lake Refresh processors are going to be launched in October if the grapevine is correct.