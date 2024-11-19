Perplexity’s new Buy with Pro is the perfect AI-powered shopping assistant for Black Friday

Perplexity has launched a new AI-powered shopping feature

Buy with Pro will help you make purchase decisions

You can then buy with one click directly within Perplexity

Popular AI search tool, Perplexity, has been updated just in time for Black Friday with a new 'Buy with Pro' shopping feature.

The AI-powered shopping tool is available for users in the US right now, but will be expanding to other countries soon. When searching for a product, Pro members can click the Buy with Pro button to launch the AI-powered shopping experience that remembers their method of payment and delivery address. In order to entice users to use Buy with Pro over the Holiday Season, Perplexity is offering all users free shipping, too.

Think of Buy With Pro as an AI-powered shopping experience that uses Perplexity's amazing AI search functionality to not only help you make informed decisions, but also shop without the need of the company's competitors, like Google.

Over the last year, users have flocked to AI search engines such as Perplexity and ChatGPT Search. This new addition, allowing you to shop directly from within Perplexity is the next step in the company creating a true Google Search competitor.

Ask AI for shopping advice

Perplexity's new Snap-to-Shop feature helps you buy what you're looking at. (Image credit: Perplexity)

Perplexity is also launching a Snap-to-Shop experience that is similar to Google Lens. So, you can take a photo of an object and search for it, then ultimately buy it, all from within Perplexity.



Perplexity's Buy with Pro will help you with purchase decisions by allowing you to ask detailed questions about products and get detailed answers, thanks to Perplexity's LLM.

Buy with Pro includes new easy-to-read product cards for each product it recommends summarizing the most relevant items, key details, and a link to visit the website or buy. Perplexity maintains that its product recommendations aren’t sponsored, are completely unbiased, and are tailored to your search by its AI. Product cards will be visible to people searching using Perplexity regardless of whether they are a Pro user, or not.

The company says it will be expanding Buy with Pro to other countries in the future, but for now, only those in the US will be able to make the most of Perplexity this Black Friday.

