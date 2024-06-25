Nvidia doesn't even break the top 100 in most recognizable brands, which may prove how little AI matters in real life

Nvidia recently and briefly surpassed the likes of tech giants such as Microsoft and Apple to become the most valuable company on the planet .

Nvidia recently and briefly surpassed the likes of tech giants such as Microsoft and Apple to become the most valuable company on the planet – however, it seems that achievement matters very little to consumers.



That’s because, according to Interbrand’s 2023 ranking of the world’s most recognizable brands, the company didn’t even manage to crack the top 100.

Nvidia is well known for making some of the best graphics cards on the market, though its recent investments in AI technology are what put it over the top in terms of pure value. So you might think, given how popular AI chatbots like ChatGPT or AI image generators like DALL-E 3 have become, that this would be enough to put it over the edge in terms of recognizability too.

But Interbrand’s report proves otherwise, as tech brands like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Google, Cisco, IBM, Intel, HP, Panasonic, and Huawei are all far more popular, while the top 10 is populated by other juggernauts like Amazon, Toyota, Coca-Cola, and Nike.

It’s fascinating to see just how little AI matters when it comes to real-life notoriety, as none of the top 10, 20, or even top 50 brands are remotely known for anything related to AI. Intel is ranked as high as it is due to its massive success as one of the premiere processor brands for decades, especially since its foray into artificial intelligence is extremely recent.

What does this mean for Nvidia?

Well, it might want to think twice about putting all its eggs into one basket labeled ‘AI’. Right now, it’s still invested in graphics card development, but there have been rumors of it bowing out of that market – or at least out of RTX 4000-series production . However, if that was indeed the case, the landmark deal between Microsoft and Intel may be giving it pause for thought.

I hope the tech giant will continue to stay with graphics cards – because ultimately that’s good news for gamers – and keep diversifying its investments. Because if a trillion-dollar corporation can’t garner enough attention from the masses to even rank 100 in a top brands list, then that tells you how ultimately well-known and valuable AI is among the general public.

Not that public recognition is necessarily important to Nvidia – many of the top brands are much more consumer-facing than Nvidia, which is more industry-oriented. It takes much longer for such brands to culturally assimilate into the public consciousness – take IBM for example.

Maybe Nvidia will eventually achieve those dizzying heights of both commercial success and widespread recognition if it stays in the game long enough. But it’ll be a long time getting there, and it’s clear that AI is not remotely part of that process – even if it makes Nvidia a boatload of money in the short run.