AI will start subtitling your videos thanks to VLC

AI will start making videos on popular media player VLC more accessible, the company announced at CES. VLC is adding a new feature that uses AI to generate subtitles and translations in real time. No more digging through shady subtitle databases or syncing files. Instead, VLC’s AI will transcribe audio and display it as the video plays, even translating it into any of more than 100 languages.

It's a notable shift from the way you currently have to add subtitles. If your video didn’t come with captions baked in, you had to go hunting for the right file online VLC’s new AI-powered subtitles aim to make that process obsolete. VLC is using open-source AI models for the feature and said that the whole thing will work on your device, meaning you won't need to be online or send any data about what you're watching.

Of course, the AI doesn’t just transcribe; it translates too. Say you’re watching a Korean drama and want to share it with a friend who doesn’t speak the language. VLC’s AI can generate subtitles in English, Spanish, or one of the dozens of other languages.

VLC automatic subtitles generation and translation based on local and open source AI models running on your machine working offline, and supporting numerous languages!Demo can be found on our #CES2025 booth in Eureka Park. pic.twitter.com/UVmgT6K4dsJanuary 8, 2025

Ill communication

VLC's AI plans aren't a perfect solution, of course. Any AI transcription or translation may fall prey to confusion, bad transcription, and awkward translation. Accents, fast-talking, and other elements may make the captions more of a hindrance than you'd like. The feature is also likely to demand some serious processing power. Real-time transcription and translation are no small tasks, and older devices might struggle to keep up. It might be time for an upgrade if you’re still running VLC on a laptop from the pre-HD era.

Still, the potential is enormous for more than just casual viewers. People with impaired hearing or who are learning a new language will definitely benefit from immediate and (mostly) accurate transcription and translation. It could be a real boon for students, international travelers, or others who want or need text to accompany their viewing.

While VLC isn't unique in leveraging AI for subtitles, it stands out in terms of ease of use and practicality. Skipping the need for internet connectivity or a subscription service makes it both cheaper and more private than other options. It might not always get things perfect, but for most users, “good enough” will probably feel like a revelation.

You might also like