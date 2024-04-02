DJI Avata 2 drone gets likely launch date with official 'ready to roll' teaser

DJI has released a teaser for a launch event on April 11

The teaser shows an FPV drone that looks a lot like the leaker DJI Avata 2

The Avata 2 is expected to be launched alongside a new DJI Goggles 3 headset

Just a week after a wave of leaks revealed hands-on videos and retail packaging for a new DJI Avata 2 drone, the drone giant has all but confirmed that the FPV (first-person view) flying machine will be launching on April 11.

A new 'Ready to Roll' teaser (below) posted on DJI's social media and website shows that it'll be launching a new drone on April 11 at 9am EDT / 2pm BST (or midnight AEST on April 12).

While DJI doesn't name the incoming drone as the Avata 2, its teaser's graphic does show one that looks identical to the Avata 2 leaks we've seen in recent days. So barring a truly strange turn of events, we'll see its follow-up to the DJI Avata in just under ten days.

Ready To Roll
April 11, 2024 | 9 AM (EDT)

FPV drones differ from traditional drones like the DJI Mini 4 Pro (which currently tops our guide to the best drones) by connecting to a headset, which gives the pilot a live view from the drone itself. This means you get an incredible flying experience and also much finer control of your drone's movements, which helps create impressive videos like this Red Bull's FPV drone vs a Formula One car video.

No one is expecting the DJI Avata 2 to be as speedy as the 350kph (217mph) drone in that video (the original Avata topped out at 97kph [60mph] in manual mode), but it should be a better option for beginners looking to get a taste of FPV flying than its predecessor, which landed in August 2022.

The image in DJI's teasers suggests a more streamlined design, while the latest rumors are pointing towards better image quality thanks to a larger 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. One detail we won't likely get until the full announcement is the DJI Avata 2's price, but hopefully it won't differ too much from the original model which cost £499 / $629 / AU$799 (without accessories) or $1,388 / £1,229 with the DJI Goggles 2.

DJI Avata 2: what to expect

DJI's Avata series aren't pro-level FPV drones like the speedy ones used in the Red Bull video above, but the original was a solid introduction to the genre – and its sequel should round off some of its rough edges.

Our DJI Avata review praised the drone's image quality, robust design, and Goggles headset, but criticized annoyances like the placement of its microSD card slot (inside one of the blade rings) and its relatively steep learning curve.

While it still looks like DJI will only be bundling the Avata 2 with its Motion Controller – which means buying the incoming FPV Controller 3 separately to fly in 'acro' mode – the drone should be easier to fly, thanks to some rear sensors seen in leaks from the likes of Quadro_News.

Other leaks suggest image quality should get a boost from the new 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, which will apparently shoot 4K video and 48MP photos, and your footage will also apparently benefit from new stabilization tech like RockSteady 3.0+ and HorizonSteady.

Further leaked leaked images of the Fly More Combo's retail packaging suggest the Avata 2 will also be quieter in flight than its noisy predecessor. And we're particularly interested to see what DJI does with its new Goggles 3 headset, which appears to have two cameras on the front.

Could this mean augmented reality powers for the Avata 2? We don't know for sure yet, but we'll find out for sure on April 11.