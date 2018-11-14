Walmart offering $10 off on Black Friday or Cyber Monday thanks to Ellen

Black Friday and Cyber Monday start next week, and already the sweet deals are rolling in. The latest deal actually comes from Ellen’s partnership with Walmart, and basically gives new Walmart.com members $10 off their first purchase.

To take advantage of the new deal, you’ll need to spend at least $35, and you’ll have to enter the promo code Ellen10 when you check out.

This deal in particular will last from November 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, which is a pretty solid amount of time.

Save $155 on a robot vacuum

The $10 off deal isn’t the only deal Walmart has going right now. Perhaps even cooler than the fact that you can get $10 off any purchase on Walmart.com is the deal the company has for the Ecovacs Deebot M81Pro robotic vacuum. Ecovacs has been building quite a name for itself in the robotic vacuum space, and for good reason.

We’ve reviewed Ecovacs Deebot vacuums in the past, and found that they work great with their accompanying app, and can be controlled through Amazon’s Alexa -- making them perfect for integrating into your budding smart home.

The Deebot M81Pro is currently available for $199.99, which is a hefty $155 off the normal price of $355.92. This device in particular boasts Alexa support, a great app, and can clean your house for you when you’re not even home. In other words, you can schedule the vacuum to clean your home through the app, then entirely forget about it. All you’ll need to do is empty the vacuum every now and then, and you should be good to go.

The vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors too, so it really can take care of your entire home, and not just certain sections of it. It’s a great gift idea too -- perfect for the techy in your life that struggles to keep their home organized and clean.