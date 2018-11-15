These are the best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals you can get today

Whether you're looking for a gaming laptop or a budget notebook, Walmart's early Black Friday deals include significant discounts on a wide array of laptops.

If a gaming laptop is on your wish list this year, we found a great deal on an HP Pavilion w/ GTX 1060 for under $1,000. Walmart is offering this powerful Gaming Laptop for $999. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop.

Walmart's Black Friday deals also include discounts on a Lenovo budget laptop, an HP Pavilion x360, and a 27-inch Dell Monitor that's on sale for only $119.99.



We've rounded up all of the best Black Friday laptop deals below.

Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals: Live

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop $399 $299 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo ideapad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It's currently $100 off at Walmart. View Deal

Dell 27-inch Full HD Freesync IPS Monitor $199 $119 at Walmart

The Dell 27-inch IPS Monitor features a 1080p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen that allows you to clearly view images, videos, and everyday files. Save $79 on this early Black Friday deal at Walmart. View Deal

HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Laptop $699 $529 at Walmart

This powerful 15.6-inch PC features a durable 360-degree geared hinge that allows you to convert to a tablet that includes a digital pen. The convertible laptop features an i5-8250U Processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. This HP Laptop is currently 24% off at Walmart.View Deal

Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop $999 $799 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 1500 Series for $999. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop offers a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. View Deal