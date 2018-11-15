Trending
These are the best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals you can get today

By Black Friday  

Save big on Dell, HP, Lenovo and more

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

Whether you're looking for a gaming laptop or a budget notebook, Walmart's early Black Friday deals include significant discounts on a wide array of laptops.

If a gaming laptop is on your wish list this year, we found a great deal on an HP Pavilion w/ GTX 1060 for under $1,000. Walmart is offering this powerful Gaming Laptop for $999. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1060 $999.99 $799.99 at Walmart
This laptop features 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB 7200rpm HDD w/ 16GB optane memory. You can score 20% off on this TGTX 1060-based HP laptop at Walmart.View Deal

Walmart's Black Friday deals also include discounts on a Lenovo budget laptop, an HP Pavilion x360, and a 27-inch Dell Monitor that's on sale for only $119.99.

We've rounded up all of the best Black Friday laptop deals below. 

Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals: Live

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop $399 $299 at Walmart
If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo ideapad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It's currently $100 off at Walmart. View Deal

Dell 27-inch Full HD Freesync IPS Monitor $199 $119 at Walmart
The Dell 27-inch IPS Monitor features a 1080p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen that allows you to clearly view images, videos, and everyday files. Save $79 on this early Black Friday deal at Walmart. View Deal

HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Laptop $699 $529 at Walmart
This powerful 15.6-inch PC features a durable 360-degree geared hinge that allows you to convert to a tablet that includes a digital pen. The convertible laptop features an i5-8250U Processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. This HP Laptop is currently 24% off at Walmart.View Deal

Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop $999 $799 at Walmart
Walmart is offering the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 1500 Series for $999. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop offers a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. View Deal

Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook 3 $179 $99 at Walmart
If you're looking for a laptop under $100 that can handle the basics, then this Samsung Chromebook is a great choice. The 11.6-inch Chromebook is $80 off at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for this laptop that offers 4GB of RAM. View Deal