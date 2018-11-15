These are the best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals you can get today

Whether you're looking for a gaming laptop or a budget notebook, Walmart's early Black Friday deals include significant discounts on a wide array of laptops.
If a gaming laptop is on your wish list this year, we found a great deal on an HP Pavilion w/ GTX 1060 for under $1,000. Walmart is offering this powerful Gaming Laptop for $999. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop.
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1060
$999.99 $799.99 at Walmart
This laptop features 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB 7200rpm HDD w/ 16GB optane memory. You can score 20% off on this TGTX 1060-based HP laptop at Walmart.
Walmart's Black Friday deals also include discounts on a Lenovo budget laptop, an HP Pavilion x360, and a 27-inch Dell Monitor that's on sale for only $119.99.
We've rounded up all of the best Black Friday laptop deals below.
Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals: Live
Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop
$399 $299 at Walmart
If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo ideapad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD. It's currently $100 off at Walmart.
Dell 27-inch Full HD Freesync IPS Monitor
$199 $119 at Walmart
The Dell 27-inch IPS Monitor features a 1080p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen that allows you to clearly view images, videos, and everyday files. Save $79 on this early Black Friday deal at Walmart.
HP Pavilion X360 Convertible Laptop
$699 $529 at Walmart
This powerful 15.6-inch PC features a durable 360-degree geared hinge that allows you to convert to a tablet that includes a digital pen. The convertible laptop features an i5-8250U Processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. This HP Laptop is currently 24% off at Walmart.
Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop
$999 $799 at Walmart
Walmart is offering the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 1500 Series for $999. That's $200 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop offers a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.
Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook 3
$179 $99 at Walmart
If you're looking for a laptop under $100 that can handle the basics, then this Samsung Chromebook is a great choice. The 11.6-inch Chromebook is $80 off at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for this laptop that offers 4GB of RAM.