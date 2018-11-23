These are the best deals on Microsoft’s Surface devices this Black Friday

Microsoft has been busy slashing the prices across its various Surface devices for Black Friday, as you would expect, and other third-party retailers have been getting in on the price-cutting fun as well. As a result, there are plenty of offers floating around.

But which are the best bargains you should be considering opening your wallet for? Well, that’s exactly what we’ve rounded up here.

There are some impressive price cuts on even Microsoft’s newest products, including the freshly-launched Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2, which only went on sale last month.

And the new wallet-friendly Surface Go has also felt the touch of the discount wand, as has the Surface Book 2, with a whopping discount on a higher-end model of the latter (as well as the entry-level product).

All in all, whatever your budget or Surface requirements, you’re likely to find a suitably compelling deal amongst the following offers.

Surface Pro 6 (Core i5/8GB/256GB) with Signature Type Cover £1,199.99 £899 at Amazon

Step up to the Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD – which is otherwise the same as the above machine except for the greater amount of storage – and you can save yourself a whopping £300.99.View Deal

Surface Pro 6 (Core i7/8GB/256GB) £1,429 £1,229 at AO.com

This Surface Pro 6 deal gives you a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a decent 256GB of storage. In our books, the Pro 6 is the best Windows tablet money can buy.View Deal

Surface Laptop 2 (Core i5/8GB/256GB) £1249 £1049 at Microsoft

You can get yourself a shiny new Surface Laptop 2 sporting 256GB of SSD storage with a very tidy discount of £200 right now, which is a saving of 16%.View Deal

Surface Laptop (Core M/4GB/128GB) bundle £899 £699 at Amazon

Alternatively, if you’re happy getting an original Surface Laptop, then this Amazon bundle represents a 22% discount, and you get a Surface Pen and Surface Arc Bluetooth mouse into the bargain.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go (4GB/64GB/Wi-Fi) £379.99 £353.30 at Amazon

This is the base model with 64GB of eMMC storage, and it’s been reduced by £35 which is a tidy saving of just over 8%. Note that the Type Cover isn’t bundled here, you just get the tablet.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go (8GB/128GB/Wi-Fi) £509.99 £450 at Amazon

This model of the Surface Go has 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for an impressively low price. Again, it doesn't come with the Type Cover, so you'll need to buy that separately if you want a keyboard.View Deal