Microsoft Surface Go gets big price cut in this early Black Friday deal

We’ve already seen a huge discount on the Surface Pro 6 earlier today, and now it’s the turn of Microsoft’s more compact and wallet-friendly tablet, with the Surface Go manufacturer knocking $50 off the price of the entire range (except for the top-end LTE version) in an early Black Friday offer.

That’s a more-than-solid saving, particularly when it comes to the entry-level Surface Go, which normally retails at $399, and so having been knocked down to $349, that represents a saving of almost 13%.

This 10-inch tablet, which can be paired with a keyboard cover to turn it into a laptop just like Microsoft’s Surface Pro, impressed us in our review, and we called it a gorgeous machine that’s truly a computer in every sense of the word.

We also complimented the device’s pricing, which obviously just became that much more compelling with the following trio of deals now offered on Microsoft’s online store.

Surface Go (4GB/64GB/Wi-Fi) $399 $349 at Microsoft The base model of Microsoft’s nifty tablet, which runs with 4GB of system memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, has been reduced by $50, and that represents a saving of nearly 13%. The Type Cover (detachable keyboard) will cost you extra, though.View Deal

Surface Go (4GB/128GB/Wi-Fi) $499 $449 at Microsoft The next model up keeps the same amount of system RAM, and not only doubles up the storage amount, but it uses a faster SSD. The $50 discount is a 10% saving.View Deal

Surface Go (8GB/128GB/Wi-Fi) $549 $499 at Microsoft And taking another step up the range doubles the system memory to 8GB, again with a $50 discount, which represents a saving of 9%.View Deal

British bargain

Microsoft isn’t running these same deals in the UK, sadly – for reasons best known to itself – but the good news for Brits is that Amazon has substantially knocked down the price of the Surface Go. Check out this pair of deals.

Microsoft Surface Go (4GB/64GB/Wi-Fi) £379.99 £349 at Amazon This is the base model with 64GB of eMMC storage, and it’s been reduced by £31 which is a tidy saving of just over 8%. Again, as with all the US deals, the Type Cover isn’t bundled with these offers.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go (8GB/128GB/Wi-Fi) £509.99 £450 at Amazon

Doubling up the system memory and storage – the latter of which is upgraded to an SSD – bags you a £60 discount, which represents a saving of almost 12%.View Deal