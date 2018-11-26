Trending
iPad 9.7 is still on sale, but clearly this Cyber Monday 2018 deal is fading

You can buy the iPad 2018 for cheaper than normal, but the deal expires at midnight in the US

The New iPad 9.7 (2018) was the most popular Cyber Monday deal we saw, and it's still on sale today. There's a caveat, though. It's not at $250 anymore, which was an unbelievable discount. Today's discount is almost as good.

You can get the latest iPad 9.7 for $44 off at B&H Photo right now. You'll be paying $285 for a brand new iPad in gold (the more alluring color in our opinion) when this iPad was launched by Apple at $329 a few short months ago.

Lowest price: iPad 9.7 (2018, Gold) - $329 now $285 at B&H Photo
We scouted for the best iPad 9.7 price and found only one deal so far. It's for the gold-colored version of the iPad and it's $44. The other iPad colors are discounted, too, but $30 off, a discount nonetheless.View Deal

Still a deal: iPad 9.7 (2018, Space Gray) - $329 $299 at B&H
You can still save on the Space Gray colored iPad. It's $30 cheaper than the MSRP. That's the best price we've seen on Cyber Monday for this color.View Deal

Classic Silver: iPad 9.7 (2018, Silver) - $329 $299 at B&H
The classic Silver new iPad 2018 is also $299. It's a smaller discount than the gold version, but you're still saving $30 on what Apple has been charging for an already value-focused iPad 9.7.View Deal

This version of the iPad 9.7 (2018) works with the Apple Pencil, and it launched back in March with an education focus. It has a lot of the features – including iOS 12 – that are available on recent iPad Pro models. It's a great gift for someone who needs a new iPad and is still stuck with an iPad Air, iPad Air 2, or something older.