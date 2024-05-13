This pCloud limited-time offer on its Family Lifetime Plan is the deal you need to see

pCloud is a Swiss-based cloud storage service that offers advanced sharing and syncing features. pCloud has dropped its price on Family Lifetime Plans including the new limited edition 5TB and 10TB options. With each purchase, you'll also receive a complimentary gift of free pCloud Encryption. The Family Plan accommodates up to 5 users, ensuring every family member enjoys their personal space. This means you can easily manage and allocate storage space for everyone.

Up to 65% off for all Family Lifetime Plans Whether you need less or more storage, the pCloud Family Lifetime Plan has got you covered. Choose from a 2TB,5TB, or 10TB option and access a plethora of features including the pCloud Encryption service. This one-time payment gets you lifetime storage for you and your family. You can customize how much storage each family member gets. 5 users can use the account. This offer ends on 18 May.

Why pCloud?

In our pCloud review, we did a deep dive into why pCloud pricing plans are a bargain. pCloud is compatible with MacOS, Windows, and Linux. You also get a dedicated desktop which acts like a virtual disk that simplifies data management and expands device storage. Plus the collaboration features make it easy to share files securely with pCloud users and non-users.

As for security, the pCloud Encryption provides client-side encryption ensuring that your files remain hidden from unauthorized access and you retain complete control over your encryption keys. As this is a one-time payment service, you don't have to worry about subscription fees and this is why this deal is ideal for someone looking for a cloud storage service.