Don't miss: the all-new iPad Air 11 M2 already has its first price cut at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air has its first price cut ahead of its official launch. For a limited time, Amazon has the M2-equipped Apple iPad Air on sale for $769 (was $799).

This is the lowest price for the 2024 iPad Air yet, considering it's a product that hasn't even officially launched. It's the best deal for pre-ordering the new iPad Air as long as you're willing to accept the cheapest model. Unfortunately, the deal only applies to the 11-inch iPad Air with 128 GB storage in Space Gray and Purple. Anyone interested in the 13-inch version, more storage, or other colors will need to pre-order at full price. Also, the item won't ship until May 16, 2024.

Today's best iPad Air deal

Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $769 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air isn't even out yet, so this small discount is the cheapest pre-order you can get. It comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming. Note that this discount only applies to the 11-inch iPad Air with 128 GB storage in Space Gray and Purple.

The new Apple iPad Air upgrades its processor from the M1 to the M2 chip but keeps most of the features the same. The M2's 10-core GPU strengthens it ability to run graphically taxing applications without an issue. Our 13-inch iPad Air 2024 review suggests that the new iPad Pro might even be overkill with its M4 chip, considering that the M2 is powerful enough for even console-level gaming. In addition to that beefy GPU, the iPad Air also boasts a liquid-retina display, advanced color tuning, and anti-reflective coating.

If you're interested in pre-ordering the new iPad Air or iPad Pro, check our comprehensive iPad Air and iPad Pro pre-order guide. You can also buy the last-gen's iPad Air for 20% off the original price. Last-gen's iPad deal offers twice as much storage space for a similar price and a wider selection of colors.