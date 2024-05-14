The DualSense Edge has plummeted in price for the first time, but is this deal too good to be true?

We haven’t seen a major discount on the DualSense Edge since the premium PlayStation 5 controller launched in January last year, meaning that this substantial price cut is really something to write home about.

The DualSense Edge is currently available for just $170 (was $199) at Walmart, which is an impressive $29 saving. This is substantially below the previous lowest-ever price of $194.99 that we have seen at Amazon in the past, though we would definitely advise anyone interested in this deal to tread with caution.

Although the product is on sale at Walmart, it’s coming from the third-party seller Dreamesper LLC which has a worryingly low seller rating. Some reviewers have complained of long delivery times and issues with receiving their items altogether, though Walmart’s robust refund policies should have you covered if this occurs.

Today's best DualSense Edge deal

DualSense Edge: was $199 now $170 at Walmart

With a discount of $29, this is by far the biggest saving that we have ever seen on this pricey PS5 controller. It is worth bearing in mind, however, that this offer is coming from a third-party seller with a low seller rating.

We consider the DualSense Edge to be one of the best PS5 controller right now, thanks in no small part to its high build quality, abundance of customization options, and useful function buttons. Hardware Editor Rhys Wood awarded the controller three and a half out of five stars in our DualSense Edge review, where he argued that it was a solid, but expensive, upgrade compared to the original DualSense Wireless Controller.

In addition to its premium features, the DualSense Edge comes packaged with a convenient carrying case. This makes it perfect if you're a PS5 owner looking for a high-quality controller that's easy to take out and about.

