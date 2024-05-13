You can get an iPhone 15 Pro for $5/mo at Verizon right now - and that's with no trade

There was once a time when the best iPhone deals on the market always required a trade-in at one of the big carriers. That's simply no longer the case anymore over at Verizon, however.

Currently, you can get the excellent iPhone 15 Pro for just $5 per month if you pick it up alongside a new line on the Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan. Granted that's the most expensive unlimited data plan at the carrier right now, but getting a massive $820 off on one of the best iPhones you can buy is a great deal.

In addition to the savings on your phone, you can also get up to $280 off an iPad at Verizon right now alongside your unlimited plan. That means you can get yourself a healthy discount on one of the latest iPad Pro or iPad Air models, which have literally just been released, or get one of the cheapest-gen iPads as a freebie. Note, however, that you will still need to pay for additional cellular lines if you claim a discount on an iPad - which will run for an additional $10 per month on the Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Neither of these Verizon deals need the usual trade-in, however, which makes them some of the most generous promotions we've seen from the carrier. Both new and existing customers take advantage of them too, although you do obviously still need that new line on an unlimited data plan.

iPhone 15 Pro deal at Verizon