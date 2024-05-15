Grab a top rated PlayStation headset at a lowest-ever price with this excellent Amazon deal

If you’re a PlayStation owner, then this is one wireless gaming headset deal that you won’t want to miss.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is currently available for just $149 (was $179.99) at Amazon. That’s a formidable $30.99 saving and the lowest-ever price that we have seen on this particular model at the retailer.

In addition to compatibility with PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 out of the box, this headset works well with PC and Nintendo Switch making it a great multi-platform option. You’re getting your hands on some seriously high-end features for that price too, such as a 40 hour battery life and support for 3D audio if you're playing on PS5.

Today's best gaming headset deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max: was $179.99 now $149 at Amazon

This is a new lowest-ever price on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max and a total saving of $30.99. Compatible with PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, this is a great option if you're searching for a PlayStation-oriented wireless gaming headset that will still work well with a wide range of platforms.

We awarded this headset four out of five stars in our glowing Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max review, where we praised its improved compatibility and battery life compared to the previous model. We were also impressed with its overall sound quality, which offers the perfect level of punchy bass for gaming, in addition to its large but comfortable design.

We were also impressed with its companion app, which offers a wide range of useful options such as a range equalizer (EQ) settings and the ability to finely tune both the microphone and audio settings.

Don't worry if you're currently outside of the US, though. You can still browse a range of offers on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max tailored to your region below.