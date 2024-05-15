AMD's best gaming CPUs are on sale at a huge discount - PC gamers, don't miss this deal!

AMD’s awesome Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU is enjoying a major discount right now, which is great news for PC gamers looking to upgrade their setup at a lower cost.

The 12-core processor, fitted with AMD’s nifty 3D V-Cache technology, is now on sale at MicroCenter for $385, even cheaper than that deal we saw just a few months ago. That knocks a huge $215 off the original price of $599, a massive steal!

The 7900X3D earned a stellar four stars in our review, showing off tons of overclocking potential alongside incredible gaming performance. Our review labeled it one of the best gaming processors on the market - however, it still performs incredibly well in the productivity sphere.

Its power efficiency also leads towards its high review score, offering “better raw gaming performance than its non-3D counterpart, but the addition of AMD's 3D V-cache means it can hold up with far pricier processors as well.” What sets AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X3D apart from other processors at its price range is the ‘3D V-cache’, which allows the CPU to access more cache memory on the chip, boosting the overall performance. It’s particularly effective in games that are heavily CPU-dependent, like many real-time strategy titles.

Ryzen 9 7900X3D: was $599 now $385 at Micro Center The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D boasts the innovative 3D V-Cache technology. This feature incorporates a stacked silicon die endowed with an impressive 128MB of L3 cache, promising notable performance enhancements, particularly in gaming and other demanding tasks like video encoding. With its blend of power and versatility, this chip is a compelling choice for diverse computing needs.

If you’re looking for something slightly more affordable but no less future-proof for your gaming rig, Micro Center also has the 7900X3D’s little brother on sale: the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, reduced by $100 down to $350.

It’s an excellent gaming CPU that we scored four and a half stars in our review, although that score was somewhat predicated on its lower price vs other chips. With these discounts, the more powerful 7900X3D is arguably better value - so if you can afford the extra $35, the higher-end chip might be the best choice right now.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X 3D: was $450, now $350 at Micro Center The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D shines with its cutting-edge 3D V-Cache technology. Sporting a stacked silicon die equipped with an impressive 96MB of L3 cache along with an 8-core CPU die, this processor promises substantial performance improvements for gamers looking to upgrade from older Ryzen chips.

Remember, if you choose to buy either of these chips, you’ll need a motherboard with an AM5 socket - so if you’re upgrading from an Intel CPU or an older Ryzen chip, it’s likely that you’ll have to buy a new mobo too.