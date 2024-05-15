Amazon is throwing in a free $100 gift card with the Pixel 8a right now - a superb value

The Google Pixel 8a is shaping up to be a superb mid-range flagship and you can buy it with a very cool bonus bundled in. Right now, the Google Pixel 8a at Amazon is $499 with a $100 Amazon gift card included (was $599). With Amazon seemingly selling everything you could ever want, it’s particularly nice to effectively have $100 free to spend there.

Only announced a matter of days ago, the Google Pixel 8a was a little overlooked due to being announced the same day as the iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) but it’s a worthy inclusion to the Google Pixel arsenal. Due to being so new, we haven’t seen any discounts making this one particularly special.

It’s too early to say if the Google Pixel 8a will end up up one our shortlist of the best Android phones since we're still in the process of reviewing the device. Early impressions are positive, however, and we're confident in recommending it as decent mid-range option for those interested in its suite of AI features.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8a deal

Google Pixel 8a with $100 Amazon Gift Card: was $599, now $499 The Google Pixel 8a has only just been announced but it’s already competitively priced with a $100 Amazon Gift Card to sweeten the deal. The phone is Google’s new mid-range option with a Tensor G3 chipset, many AI features, and a great looking screen. It’s a strong all-rounder on paper at this price. Different color options are offered so you can find the right style for you. Maybe use some of the gift card for a case, wireless charger, or any number of excellent accessories available at the retailer.

The Google Pixel 8a is an affordable alternative to the Google Pixel 8, but still includes everything you could need from a phone. It has a 6.1-inch display which looks great thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate keeping things smooth while you browse or game. It also has a camera with 64MP main sensor along with a 13MP ultra wide camera and selfie lens too.

For all your photo taking needs, it’ll take some great snaps with AI features like Best Take ensuring you get the best facial expressions every time. For videos, you can even remove background noise thanks to Audio Magic Eraser. With a heap of other useful features for the inner content creator in you, the Pixel 8a is sure to end up a hit among the other best Pixel phones. Stay tuned for TechRadar's full review on the device in the following days.

There are many other phone deals if you’re not committed to a Google Pixel 8a just yet although few will give you an excuse to spend $100 at Amazon guilt-free. Other Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals are available too if you want to spend more.