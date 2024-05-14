Keeper Password Manager is now 50% off
Discount applies to Keeper Unlimited and Family Plans
Password managers make digital life secure by providing a centralized system for storing and managing all your passwords and sensitive information. One such password manager is Keeper, renowned for its top-tier security features and user-friendly interface, making it a go-to choice for individuals and businesses alike.
Keeper is currently running a special promo on all three of its plans, offering the Unlimited and Family plans at a 50% discount, while the Business plan is available at a 30% discount.
Get up to 50% off on Keeper Unlimited and Family Plan
The Keeper Unlimited and Family Plan allows you to access your passwords across all your devices and enables unlimited password sharing. The Family Plan offers 10 GB of secure file storage and five private vaults for family members' privacy. The best part is that you can save up to 50% by getting Keeper today. You can also check out the Business Plan available at 30% off.
Why choose Keeper?
Keeper stands out as one of the best password managers out there. With its robust features, including zero-knowledge design, high-end encryption, and powerful admin tools, you can safeguard your digital life or your business's password management needs.
In our in-depth Keeper review, we found the interface to be user-friendly due to its intuitive design and straightforward navigation, allowing users to easily manage and access their passwords and sensitive information across various devices. Keeper is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, and browser extensions are available for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Brave, and Opera. You also benefit from dedicated customer support with a 24/7 chat option available.
Udita Choudhary is Tech Radar Pro's editorial assistant where she assists other SMEs in enhancing and streamlining content across our site. She specializes in curating reviews and crafting engaging deals. She also works on the affiliate side, managing the editorial needs of our diverse clientele. Her background is in Fashion Media where she has worked for publications such as Vogue Business, Marie Claire, and Grazia. She has an MA degree in Business and Economics from the University of Glasgow.