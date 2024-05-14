Keeper Password Manager is now 50% off

Password managers make digital life secure by providing a centralized system for storing and managing all your passwords and sensitive information. One such password manager is Keeper, renowned for its top-tier security features and user-friendly interface, making it a go-to choice for individuals and businesses alike.

Keeper is currently running a special promo on all three of its plans, offering the Unlimited and Family plans at a 50% discount, while the Business plan is available at a 30% discount.

Why choose Keeper?

Keeper stands out as one of the best password managers out there. With its robust features, including zero-knowledge design, high-end encryption, and powerful admin tools, you can safeguard your digital life or your business's password management needs.

In our in-depth Keeper review, we found the interface to be user-friendly due to its intuitive design and straightforward navigation, allowing users to easily manage and access their passwords and sensitive information across various devices. Keeper is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, and browser extensions are available for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Brave, and Opera. You also benefit from dedicated customer support with a 24/7 chat option available.