Dell XPS 13 gets even more price cuts on Black Friday

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop in the world, and is now on sale with a hefty $376 price cut for Black Friday.

In our review of the Dell XPS 13, we were particularly taken with the gorgeous design, fantastic performance and all-round brilliant build quality of the device. If you're after the very best laptop money can buy – this is it.

WIth an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM, this isn't the most recent model, but it's now less than $1,000 - and it's still a formidable laptop, despite its age.

Not only has Dell cut the price by $250 for Black Friday, but you can also use the code SAVE12 to cut the price even further by 12%.

If you want the cheapest Dell XPS 13, you can also get the new 2019 model for just $879.99 - the lowest price we've seen. However, this only comes with an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, so it's not very powerful, and with those specs we'd want a better price, to be honest. Again, use the code SAVE12 to get that deal.

Make sure you check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more great offers too.

Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $1,299.99 $923.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS runs on an 8th generation i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Add to that the stunning display, ultra-thin portability, and incredible durability of this model and you've got yourself a fantastic Black Friday deal. Use the code SAVE12 to get the full discount.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (2019) Core i3,256GB SSD, 4GB RAM: $999.99 $879.99 at Dell

Get the Dell XPS 13 for the lowest price yet at only $879.99. It's not the most powerful configuration, with only 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor, so we'd recommend the (slightly older) model above. Use the code SAVE12 to get this deal.View Deal

Also, our how to buy a laptop on Black Friday guide will help you get the very best deals for the best laptop for your needs on Black Friday, so make sure you check out our tips there if you want to bag a bargain.

Not in the US? Here's the best Dell XPS 13 deals where you are: