Currys Black Friday sale 2022: dates and the deals we expect this November

November may seem like a way off but this year's Currys Black Friday deals will be here sooner than you know - especially since you can never rule out an early bird sale when it comes to Black Friday. As always, we'll be here rounding up all the best Black Friday deals from Currys so bookmark this page ahead of November if you're looking to pick up a bargain.

Curry's usually leads the charge for UK retailers over Black Friday with its 'Black Tag' event. It's traditionally one of the most comprehensive sales you'll find anywhere online and covers a huge range of techs, appliances, TVs, headphones, smartphones, and plenty more. Take note that Black Friday is on November 25 this year but it's highly likely that we'll see plenty of deals crop up before this date, potentially as soon as early November.

In the meantime, we've packed this page with our personal predictions for this year's upcoming sale. You'll find answers to commonly asked questions, as well as a helpful overview of last year's Currys Black Friday deals, if you're interested in knowing what to expect come November.

Currys Black Friday FAQ

When will the Currys Black Friday deals arrive? We expect the Currys Black Friday deals to have well and truly dropped by November 25 - the official date for 2022's Black Friday sale. However, as with previous years, we expect Currys to launch its offers well in advance of the day itself. In short, it's a good idea to keep your eyes peeled from early November onwards if you're looking to shop. Curry's deals will likely come in two forms. Firstly, a wider sale that covers the majority of items with fairly decent price cuts - discounts that will essentially form the bulk of the retailer's Black Friday offerings. Secondly, you'll usually find specials and limited-time flash sales running concurrently which offer fantastic chances to pick up additional savings on popular products - if you're lucky enough to catch them. Don't forget those Currys discount codes either, bundling together items and shaving off an additional saving.

Can I browse Currys Black Friday deals in-store? Yes - there should be plenty of Currys Black Friday deals to check out in-store this year. This wasn't always the case - especially during the height of the pandemic in 2020 - but things should be back to normal this November. If you're planning on heading in-store in person over November bear in mind that it can get really busy depending on your location. It may be a good idea to take advantage of the excellent click-and-collect delivery options that Currys offers to beat out those pesky crowds. As always, for sheer ease of use and volume of deals, the Currys online page (and this page, for recommendations) will be the best option over Black Friday.

What Currys Black Friday deals do we expect to see in 2022? As mentioned, we're likely to see a mix of long-running deals, as well as limited-time-only flash offers. Bundles and discount codes will also be included in Currys' Black Friday offerings. But what products do we expect to see? Based on previous years, there's sure to be a mix of the current best electronics, across laptops, TVs, headphones, tablets, smart home gadgets, and so much more. No matter whether you sit on LG's OLED TVs side or Samsung QLED offering, there will be big savings on TVs across both manufacturer and sizes, including deals on some of the latest TV models. Last year saw the new LG C1 reduced by over £600, with tasty discounts on JVC and Sony TVs, too. Other key brands that saw discounts were Apple, including on the latest iPad models and MacBooks, as well as Dyson hoovers and Tassimo coffee machines.

How can I get the best Currys Black Friday deals on the day? Currys was once known for holding back its best prices until the day of Black Friday itself. However, if last year is anything to go by, we recommend snatching up a great deal when you see it. We were there at midnight on the dot for Black Friday and there weren't that many new exciting deals to check out. Basically, there was very little incentive to wait for the big day itself. Always remember that Currys also offers a Price Promise (opens in new tab) too, which can be used to claim back any cash if the deal is bettered during the event. What's more, if you see a deal online and are wondering whether you can pick it up in-store quickly - don't. There's always a risk that it could be sold out at your local store and it's pointless when you consider there's a superb Click and Collect feature available. Simply order it via this option and pick it up as soon as possible in-store - either on the same day or a few days later. As well as bookmarking this page to find the Currys Black Friday deal highlights (which we'll constantly be updating to include all the savings available across a number of categories) it may be worth checking out the competition, too. John Lewis Black Friday deals will come with the retailer's usual extended warranty guarantees, while Argos Black Friday deals may offer the products and discounts you're after.

Last year's Currys Black Friday deals

As well as our predictions, one of the key indicators for what to expect come 2022 Black Friday is by getting a taste of what was on offer last year. Below you can find a selection of some of the best Currys Black Friday deals we saw in the last sale.

Last year's Currys Black Friday TV deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 43-inch Roku Smart 4K TV: £349 £269 at Currys

Save £80.99 – As far as budget TVs go the TCL range is often one of the most affordable without compromising on quality – and a 4K TV with HDR tech for under £300 is a great price. It also comes with Roku TV built-in so you have access to all the top streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ right away.

(opens in new tab) JVC LT Series 65-inch UHD 4K Smart TV: £599 £499.99 at Currys

Save £100 - If you're looking for that big-screen TV but don't want to break the bank, check out this 65-inch JVC. It's not the most advanced TV in the world, but it does have Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Fire TV built-in for good measure. For simply streaming, it's perfect, although gamers will probably want something with a faster refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Hisense A7G 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV: £749 £498 at Currys

Save £251 - Hisense is a brand name that doesn't quite carry the same prestige as Sony or LG but don't let that put you off this exceptionally well priced A7G-Series TV. It's one of the cheapest QLED displays we've ever seen and you'll get a great picture for the money here - a fact attested to by the very high customer review scores.

(opens in new tab) 65-inch LG C1 OLED: £2299 £1699 at Currys

Save £600 – Here's yet another chance to get the best price we've ever seen on the 65-inch LG C1 OLED. TVs of this size with similar capabilities are usually much close to £2000, so that shows just how much you're saving here. This premium set features high in our list of best TVs you can buy, especially for those looking to experience 4K gaming at 120Hz on the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia X85JU 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,099 £779 at Currys

Save £220 - You can score a £200 price cut on Sony's Bravia 65-inch 4K TV at Currys' latest sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for this 2021 set that features Sony's powerful X1 processor and Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like picture experience. You're also getting smart capabilities with the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.

Last year's Currys Black Friday laptop deals

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop: £429 £329 at Currys

Save £100 - Good, cheap, reliable laptops are sometimes hard to find - especially at this price point. Luckily, the Currys Black Friday sale has yielded a £100 price cut on this 14-inch Pavilion to give a great low-cost option. Having a 128GB SSD in particular is fantastic at this price, and its Intel Pentium processor and 4GB of RAM are enough to get the job done if you're after the basics only.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): £949 £889 at Currys

Save £60 - This might not seem like the biggest saving in the world on the latest MacBook Air but it's only £25 off the lowest price we've ever seen. It's easy to recommend these stunning ultrabooks too. Not only do they look great (as always with Apple products), but the latest M1 chip gives it a ton of power - something MacBook Airs haven't always been known for.

Last year's Currys Black Friday tablet deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11 2021 (128GB, Wi-Fi): £749 £699 at Currys

Save £50 - It's not a huge price cut, but this discount from Currys is the cheapest price around for the iPad Pro 11 with 128GB of storage. This tablet should offer you around a 10 hour battery life, and we particularly liked the amount of power the M1 chipset.

256GB: £849 £799 at Currys

512GB: £1,049 £999 at Currys



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4-inch 128GB: £799 £679 at Currys

Save £120 - Get a big chunk off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which sits as #3 in our line-up of the best tablet in 2021 (opens in new tab). We loved it for stunning OLED display. It rivals the iPad Pro and is top of the list in terms of Android models.

Last year's Currys Black Friday headphone deals

(opens in new tab) JBL Live Pro+ Earbuds: £169 £99 at Currys

Save £70 – If you're looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds from the likes of Sony, Bose and Apple then the JBL Live Pro+ are worth considering with this £70 discount. These are sweat & water-resistant if you want to use them in the gym and sport a battery life of up to 7 hours (or 28 hours with the case).

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless: £249 £199 at Currys

Save £50 - The best true wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) money can buy right now, Currys has matched the likes of Amazon and John Lewis in this Currys Black Friday deal. While no cheaper than these providers, if you've got a local Currys branch, you can opt for Click and Collect and have your new earbuds today!

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless: £169 £99 at Currys

Save £70 - Continuing to fall in price since the release of their successor, if you're looking for a cheaper version of our favourite true wireless earbuds to recommend, the WF-1000XM3 (opens in new tab) still sit at #2 as some of the top noise-cancelling true wireless, and they're now just over £100.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £99.99 £49 at Currys

Save £50.99 - A great option if you're after the best over-ear headphones (opens in new tab) on the cheap, there's now 50% off these JBL headphones in this Currys Black Friday deal.

Last year's Currys Black Friday mobile phone deals

(opens in new tab) Motorola Edge 20 Pro 256GB: £649.99 £549.99

Save £100 - The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the company's top-end handset for 2021, and we cited its screen and the battery as two of the main highlights. This phone won't be for everyone, but the £100 discount makes it even more attractive than before.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: £949 £899

Save £50 - If you want one of last year's top smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro is discounted at Currys right now. This is a lot to spend in one go, so you may want one of the best iPhone Black Friday deals instead, but a £50 discount may be enough for you. Note - only the 256GB and up storage sizes are in stock at the moment.

Last year's Currys Black Friday wearable deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £299 £249 at Currys

Save £50 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find all Apple Watch SE colours on sale in today's Currys Black Friday wearable deals. This one's a match for the lowest price we've seen on this cheaper new device, so it's a great option if you're looking for a modern Apple Watch that can tick all the boxes but still come in at a reasonable cost.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: £599 £389 at Currys

Save £210 – The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is down to its lowest ever price once again. As well as fitness tracking, it can be paired with your smartphone to display notifications, used for contactless payments and store up to 2000 songs. This premium smartwatch is thermal, shock and water-resistant with a battery life of up to 14 days.

Last year's Currys Black Friday coffee machine deals

(opens in new tab) 3. Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine: £79.99 £29 at Currys

Save £50.99 – This is the best cheap coffee machine deal in the UK right now. The Tassimo by Bosch machine is pod-based and works with over 80 types of coffee and hot drinks pods. It's easy to use - you just press a button - and it's popular, with an average score of 4.5/5 stars (opens in new tab) from over 1,300 user reviews on the Currys' website. The £50 saving applies to all four colour variations.

Last year's Currys Black Friday smart home deals

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Hub: £89.99 £54.99 at Currys

Save £30 – You can now get over a third off the price of a Google Nest Hub in the Black Friday deals at Currys. It matched fairly evenly with Amazon's Echo Show 8 in our testing (opens in new tab), with the only major difference being the lack of a camera on the Google model. If you don't need to make video calls and would prefer some extra sleep tracking features then the Nest Hub is the better choice – and it's currently £5 less than its closest rival.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini: £49 £18 at Currys

Save £31 – Google's rival to the Echo Dot is now just £18 at Currys. The basic smart speaker does everything you'd expect: from playing music to answering even your most inane questions. You can even use it to control other devices around the home such as lights, thermostats and TVs.

Last year's Currys Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals

(opens in new tab) Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £439 at Currys

Save £150 - Awarded 5/5 stars by TechRadar, get this whopping discount on the cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson, boasting six accessories and a 60 minute running time. You could even have it today with Currys Click and Collect.

(opens in new tab) Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ300UK Cordless Vacuum: £399 £249 at Currys

Save £150 - One of the best cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab), save a hefty £150 on its price tag and benefit from its 60 minute running time, lightweight 4kg design, as well as its versatile 'Flexology' design for reaching just about anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

Save £100 - Easy to use with powerful suction, the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab) is a 4.5/5 star cordless vacuum cleaner, and the Animal variant comes with features ideal for pet owners looking to clear pet hair from their home.

Last year's Currys Black Friday gaming deals

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Prime 7.1 Gaming Headset: £99.99 £79.99 at Currys

Save £20 – Here's a £20 saving on a high-end gaming headset from SteelSeries. The 7.1 surround sound will fully immerse you in your gaming experiences and the lightweight design means you can play for longer without getting uncomfortable.