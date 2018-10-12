Black Friday phone deals in the US: here are the cheapest smartphone prices

Are you looking for a new phone this Black Friday? We've got you covered with the top Black Friday phone deals as they appear from November 23 right through Cyber Monday on November 26.

You won't just have those two days to nab yourself a great smartphone deal, as offers frequently run all weekend (while stocks last, of course). But we've been seeing more retailers start their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ahead of time, so keep checking back in the coming weeks.

We'll have all the details for you here as soon as they're announced.

How to get the best phone deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

There are a few good rules to follow when hunting down the best Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. First up: take your time and do your research. Make sure you've found the best price available before you click the buy button, or you'll be regretting instead of rejoicing.

Before you even start poking around online storefronts, do the responsible thing and set your budget. How much money are you willing to part with? Stick to that number.

Next, set your sights on which phone (or phones) you want to keep an eye on for a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal. Don't get distracted by enticing deals on phones you haven't researched.

Patience and research is crucial to making sure you buy the right model and the right generation. There's nothing worse than believing you scored a great deal only to find you snagged the leading device...from last year.

One last step to prepare: before Black Friday season kicks off, check the sticker price of the phones you'll be considering. Scan the OEM's own site (Apple, Google, Samsung, etc) as well as big retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

This gives you a clearer idea of just how much you'll save once the discounts start rolling in. But even if you're starting your smartphone search right before Black Friday, don't worry – we'll be here to help you find the very best offers in the middle of the shopping holiday, too. Let's find you a great deal!

Best Black Friday phone deals from last year

Samsung Galaxy S8: down to $525 (was $725)

The 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 was released earlier in April, but by the time Black Friday season rolled around, Newegg and Amazon deals offered $200 off for unlocked international versions of the phone, which packed the Exynos 8895 chipset. Somehow, the larger 6.2-inch S8 Plus was being offered even cheaper.

iPhone 8 Plus: $30 off 64GB, $41 off 256GB (was $699)

Okay, this wasn't a lot off the sticker price – but this was a discount from Apple's official online store. Given that the phone had only launched in September, this was a good deal for folks who didn't quite need to cough up big bucks for the then-new iPhone X.

iPhone 6 Prepaid Straight Talk plan – $162 off

OK, so this isn't the iPhone X deal you're waiting for on Black Friday, and it's unlikely we'll see a price drop by then. Anyone who is looking for a super cheap and still powerful iPhone, however, is in luck through Amazon.

LG Q6 (Prime Exclusive) for $120 off

Provided you're cool with your lockscreen being taken up with ads and offers from Amazon, it's hard not to be impressed with this deal. You'll only end up paying $180 for the device – that's 40% off from the list price.

Best Black Friday phone deals predictions for 2018

There are a couple basic tenets of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we should get out of the way. First, you're probably going to get better deals on Android phones than iPhones. That's been the case in years past, and it'll probably hold true for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018.

Second, this year's newer phones (especially those that have just been announced) may not see much, if any, discounting. Instead, look for the phones they're replacing: with the LG V40 and iPhone XS on the market, we may see good prices for the LG V35 and iPhone X, respectively.

If you can help it, don't take out a phone contract before the Black Friday season begins. Carrier and network Black Friday deals tend to slash up-front and monthly costs.

Speaking of carriers, they might be the only ones offering discounts on the newest phones. Check out what Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint are offering on the latest and greatest devices, but keep in mind that some of the better deals may require you to turn in your old phone.

Carriers might be the only way you'll get discounts on iPhones. As they have in years previous, Apple may try to entice buyers by pairing gift cards with full-price phones.

As for Android phones, the Samsung Galaxy S9 didn't sell too well when it launched earlier this year, which leads us to expect some solid discounts for unlock S9 phones in order to move inventory. The newer Galaxy Note 9 may see price cuts, but they likely won't be as generous.

Two-for-one deals should also start appearing, so if you have someone in your family who needs to upgrade, that’s your best bet for savings.

Sometimes the best savings is in amped up value. Older phones will see the biggest price drops. Is it not available anymore? No problem. Amazon and other resellers will continue to sell out of print phones.

