The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2018

Black Friday has been and gone, but if you're hunting for a tech deal you're still in luck. Cyber Monday is today, and while a lot of the same deals from last week are still running there are new additions too.

Amazon is one of the big hitters - if not the biggest - for Cyber Monday. It's got the widest range of products on the market, and often goes toe-to-toe with the biggest electrical retailers in stocking the big-ticket items that people really want to buy.

Globally, 60% of all online transactions on Cyber Monday last year happened at Amazon which is staggering.

At TechRadar we're old hands at scouring the best that Amazon has to offer, sniffing out the top deals on the technology we really rate and letting you know when the massive online retailer has huge savings on them.

We've been up since the early hours sifting through the best deals out there, and below you'll find our list of the best bargains Amazon has to offer this Cyber Monday.

Bear in mind that today is the last big day of the sales, so while some offers may roll over onto November 27 it's likely a lot of what you see below will be surging up in price at midnight. That said, Amazon is keeping its sale going until November 30 so some prices may not budge.

There are lots of sites online pulling together guides on the annual shopping bonanza, but none can offer the level of experience we have in terms of not only sniffing out the best deal but knowing which technology is truly worth you buying.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Our favourite Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Kindle Paperwhite (2018): £119.99 now £89.99

The new Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, can play audiobooks (via Bluetooth headphones), and the display is flush with the bezels meaning hair and dust have nowhere to get trapped. This really is the best-value ereader on the planet, and it's cheaper than ever. This offer will expire today.View Deal

Fallout 76 Special Edition + 3 pin badges on Xbox One: now £32.99

Fallout 76 only released last week, so this deal from Amazon offering a special edition of the physical game plus pin badges is a steal. Don't expect it to stick around for long at this price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation): £49.99 now £24.99

Just about 50% off this powerful little smart speaker makes for a pretty good deal in our books - with the intelligence of Amazon Alexa, far field voice recognition, and the ability to control your smart home, the Echo Dot is mightier than it looks. Note that stock may now not arrive before the new year though, so you may be waiting a while for your Echo Dot. If that's a problem, View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum £699 £499 at Amazon

You can control this clever little vacuum with your Alexa-powered devices, and now you can get it with a £200 discount at Amazon this Cyber Monday. View Deal

Anker PowerCore II Powerbank £25.99 £19.49 at Amazon

This portable charger supports 3.5 charges for the iPhone 8 and multiple full charges for other devices, and it has 25% off at Amazon.View Deal

Honor 9 Lite: £169.99 now £119.99

This great Honor 9 Lite deal is available from Amazon if you're looking for a one-click buying experience and speedy service.View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV media player and games console with remote: £179.99 now £129.99

Not much of a gamer? Though the Nvidia Shield TV is a great console as well as Android TV box, even with the gaming elements removed its well worth a look. This deal drops the controller in favour of just the voice-activated remote for an even cheaper price.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 running watch: £439.99 now £309.99

There may already be an updated Garmin Fenix 5 range of watches on sale, but this is still a fantastic device if you're after one of the most comprehensive running devices on the planet. This is the first time we've seen this top level running watch almost reach the £300 mark, so be sure to pick this up and get warming up.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | £249 at Amazon

If you don't need any games bundled in with your Nintendo Switch, then this is the lowest price we've ever seen the standalone console go for. That being said, you never know, you might be able to get it with a game for this price on Cyber Monday if you keep your fingers crossed (although that would be an all-time best deal). You can choose the grey or Neon version of the controllers via the same link.View Deal

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection (Nintendo Switch) £41.99 £32.99 at Amazon

The king of the demonic dungeon crawlers, Diablo 3 is finally on the Switch and, with its portability factor harnessed, it might be the best way to play this addictive loot fest. It's a brand new title, so getting this discount already is a great bonus.View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | Fallout 76 | £339.99 at Amazon

Fallout 76 has only just been released, but it's getting a major discount in this PS4 Pro deal. for just £10 more than the cheapest FIFA 19 bundle you're also getting the new online adventure. sounds like a winner to us.

View Deal

Amazon device deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday device deals

Kindle deals

Audible subscription: £7.99 now £3.99 a month for 4 months

Audible is offering a huge discount on its one-book subscription plan for Cyber Monday. You'll get one audiobook per month, plus unlimited listening to Audible's original podcasts, the ability to exchange any book you don't enjoy, and special members-only deals on extra books. Once the four months are up, the price goes back up to £7.99 per month. Offer ends December 14.View Deal

Echo deals

Amazon Echo: £89.99 now £54.99

You'd have to have been living under a rock to have not heard of the Amazon Echo by now - and this is the model that finally sees Amazon working on some improved sound quality. It's not the greatest audio experience on the market, but for the cash here it's a strong choice indeed.View Deal

Echo Plus 1st gen with Hue bulb: £148.99 now £89.99

There's a new generation Echo Plus in shops, but at this price, and with a Philips Hue smart bulb thrown in for free too, you'd be hard pressed to find a better spot at which to enter the smart home fray.View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2018) and Philips Hue Bulb: £139.99 now £109.99

Like the upgraded Echo, this new smart speaker offers improved sound and a better Alexa experience - plus you get your very first smart bulb with a Philips Hue option. While there are better speakers with Alexa built in, this is still worth a look as a decent smart sound system.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot: £119.99 now £89.99

This doesn't offer the greatest saving compared to some of the other Amazon devices listed on the site during the sales, but it's a good screen if you're investing in a smart front door bell and want to see the camera from wherever you are and don't want to whip out your smartphone. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2018) + Philips Hue bulb: £219.99 now £169.99

The Echo Show has a large screen to help you see lyrics to songs, find out who's at the door, get briefings on the news with video - but no YouTube, as Amazon and Google bicker over whether the service should be on there. However, you're getting a Philips Hue bulb in the mix as well, to help you begin your smart home empire.View Deal

Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick: £39.99 now £24.99

The easiest way to turn your television into a smart TV, giving you access to the likes of Netflix, Prime video and a host of catchup and other video apps, is now just £25!View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 now £34.99

Make the most of your 4K Ultra HD TV with the Fire TV Stick 4K, giving you access to fantastically high resolution video streaming from the likes of Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and the BBC.View Deal

Fire Tablet deals

Ring Video Doorbell deals

Phone deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday phone deals

Honor 9 Lite: £169.99 now £119

This great Honor 9 Lite deal is available from Amazon if you're looking for a one-click buying experience and speedy service.View Deal

Motorola Moto G6: £239 now £195.99

Our favourite cheap phone is even less right now thanks to Amazon's deals. A cut of £40 is a significant discount, so if you're after an affordable phone this time is a great time to buy.View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact: £529 now £399

With flagship power and a high-end camera the XZ2 Compact bucks the supersized smartphone trend by offering top specs in a smaller, easy to handle form factor - now at its cheapest ever price.View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ2: £629 now £449

The flagship Xperia XZ2 launched earlier this year, but it's got a big discount with this top Cyber Monday deal. It boasts the latest power, a great-for-video rear camera and a 5.7-inch full HD display.View Deal

TV deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

40-inch TV deals

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-inch 4K TV: £529.99 now £343

This is a fantastic reduced TV sale highlight this week as it's one of the newer 2018 range of Samsung 4K HDR smart TVs. Amazon has knocked over £170 off this week making it the best price on a 40-inch TV of this quality.View Deal

43-inch TV deals

TCL 43DP648 43-inch 4K TV: £399.99 now £329

TVs in this category haven't offered much of a saving over the 50-inch+ offers recently, but this is a great price for a 43-inch model. This TCL model itself isn't going to win any awards, but as cheap TVs go, you could do far worse than this model with smart apps built in and HDR technology included too.View Deal

LG 43UK6300PLB 43-inch 4K TV: £599.99 now £355.90

We had to double check this was an LG model at this super low price. It really is though and a 2018 model at that, which makes this one of the best cheap TV deals of the week. Save a massive £244.09 today on this excellent 4K smart TV.View Deal

55-inch TV deals

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV: £799.99 now £494

Amazon has knocked over £300 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model, so you're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.View Deal

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £799 £599

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large.View Deal

Gaming deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday gaming deals

Xbox One X deals

Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition + Battlefield V: now £379.99

You can currently save £70.99 on this special edition Xbox One X bundle with plenty of memory for those with a big library. Battlefield V only released last week so you can jump into the action just in time for Christmas.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | White | 3 Months Game Pass | 3 Months Xbox Live |£379.99 at Amazon

If you're wanting to get an Xbox One X but aren't sure which games you want with it, then this bundle could be for you. Including 3 months of Game Pass and Xbox Live membership, you'll be able to play a selection of Microsoft titles without having to pay (while you're a member). View Deal

Xbox One S deals

Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 console: £239.99 now £169.99

It's not the newest Xbox, but for those not worried about the latest and greatest this is a fantastic deal getting you the 1TB console along with Forza Horizon 4 with £70 off the list price. Deal ends: November 26View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: now £199.99

If shooters and role play are your bag, this triple-game bundle is a great starting point. The Xbox One S isn't as good as the Xbox One X, but with 1TB of storage and a low price it's still a solid buy. Deal ends: November 26 View Deal

PS4 deals

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller: £44.78 now £29.99

It's always handy to have an additonal controller or two, and Amazon currently has the cheapest price for the Black, Green Cammo, Blue and Red finishes with 20% off in this Cyber Monday deal. Deal ends today.View Deal

PS4 Slim | FIFA 19 | £219.99 at Amazon

If you're not bothered about the extra controller in the PS4 bundle mentioned above then this bundle comes with just the one and a copy of FIFA 19 for £30 less.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | £329.99 at Amazon

Most stores were selling the Pro alone for £350 recently. Thankfully, this offer has come to the rescue with this PS4 Pro bundle that includes FIFA 19 too for just under £350.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | Fallout 76 | £339.99 at Amazon

Fallout 76 has only just been released, but it's getting a major discount in this PS4 Pro deal. for just £10 more than the cheapest FIFA 19 bundle you're also getting the new online adventure. sounds like a winner to us.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch | £249 at Amazon

If you don't need any games bundled in with your Nintendo Switch, then this is the lowest price we've ever seen the standalone console go for. That being said, you never know, you might be able to get it with a game for this price on Cyber Monday if you keep your fingers crossed (although that would be an all-time best deal). You can choose the grey or Neon version of the controllers via the same link.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Party | £288.99 at Amazon

This would have been well over £300 not so long ago, so we're all over the discount here on this bundle with a fun collection of Mario-themed minigames that's super fun with friends and family.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! | now £290.99

If you'd prefer the Eevee edition of the new Pokemon game, this this is the Nintendo Switch bundle for you. Pokemon bundles are going to be massive sellers before Christmas, so we wouldn't wait long on deals like this.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pro Controller | £299.99 at Amazon

The bundled in Pro Controller is what's caught our eye here today. When you consider the Switch console is usually £280 and the controller is often over £50, you're making a tidy saving on this overall. That being said, if you're not too bothered about the Pro Controller, there are perhaps better-suited deals for you today.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Turtle Beach Recon 50 | £269.99 at Amazon

Turtle Beach make quality gaming headsets and you're saving a tenner over buying them separately from this Amazon deal. But actually, seeing as Amazon has knocked £30 off the Switch alone today, you're saving £40 compared to last week's prices.

View Deal

Game deals

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection (Nintendo Switch) £41.99 £32.99 at Amazon

The king of the demonic dungeon crawlers, Diablo 3 is finally on the Switch and, with its portability factor harnessed, it might be the best way to play this addictive loot fest. It's a brand new title, so getting this discount already is a great bonus.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 with steelbook £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Yeah, this may be the same price as you could have bought the cowboy sensation for on day one but this one comes with a beautiful steelbook case instead of the normal plastic one you've seen on shop shelves. It's discounted by £10 today, and if you don't already own Rockstar's latest this is a great way to get it.View Deal

Shenmue I & II on Xbox One: £24.99 now £15.99

Finding Sega's re-release of Shenmue I & II for less than £20 (brand new and on console) is definitely an offer you should consider. Two games for the price of one. This deal expires at midnight on November 30.View Deal

Lego Jurassic World PS4 £19.98 £13.99 at Amazon

You can play through elements of the storylines of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, as well as the highly anticipated Jurassic World - now for nearly £6 less than the original price.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete on PS4: £44.99 £24.49

The past few years have been great for open world games, be they Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. But PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn, with its apocalyptic future setting, superb story, inspiring protagonist and incredible robot dinosaurs needs to be seen to be believed.

View Deal

Far Cry 5 on PS4: £45.99 now £24.99

If you've somehow got the time to attack another open world game, Far Cry 5 is a stunner. Charged by the current political climate, it sees you take down a dangerous cult leader in the southern states of America. Hours of tactical first-person fun, made all the better when playing with friends.View Deal

Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One / PC: £42.95 now £32.49

One of the most beautiful racing games ever made is now discounted on Amazon. You can play this download code on Xbox One or PC, and it's the cheapest we've seen the game so far.View Deal

Fallout 76 Special Edition + 3 pin badges on Xbox One: now £32.99

Fallout 76 only released last week, so this deal from Amazon offering a special edition of the physical game plus pin badges is a steal. Don't expect it to stick around for long at this price.View Deal

FIFA 19 on PS4: £48.53 now £34

Pick up the latest addition to the FIFA franchise on PS4 for under £40 at Amazon. Still not the cheapest it could be but, considering FIFA 19 only released in September, we'll take it. This deal expires at midnight on November 29.View Deal

FIFA 19 on Xbox One: £46.40 now £34

Amazon also has an offer on FIFA 19 for Xbox One. If you've been waiting to grab the latest FIFA for Christmas then now could be the right time, though it will continue to come down in price over time. This deal expires at midnight on November 29. View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: £49.99 now £34.99

Can't teach an old dog new tricks? Then you've obviously not had a run around with this latest entry into the Call of Duty franchise. Focusing entirely on the addictive multiplayer aspect of the franchise, it throws the popular 'battle royale' play style into the mix. With the series' renowned, tight shooting mechanics, it's a great change of direction for the revered FPS.View Deal

Computing deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday computing deals

Laptop deals

Asus C101PA-FS002 Chromebook Flip: £349.99 now £199

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the best Chromebooks in our view, and Amazon has cut the price by £150. It features some great specifications for a Chromebook, including 4GB RAM and a design that allows it to be used as a tablet. This deal ends at 11:59pm November 28.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go (4GB/64GB): £379.99 now £353.29

This is the base model with 64GB of eMMC storage, and it’s been reduced by £31 which is a tidy saving of just over 8%. Again, as with all the US deals, the Type Cover isn’t bundled with these offers.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go (8GB/128GB): £509.99 now £449.99

Amazon has cut the price of Microsoft's brilliant tablet/laptop hybrid by £60. Comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for an impressively low price. It's worth noting that it doesn't come with the Type Cover, however, so you'll need to buy that separately if you want a keyboard.View Deal

Asus FX504GM 15.6 gaming laptop: £1,399.99 now £1,049.99

This is a good gaming laptop deal from Amazon that cuts £200 from the usual price. You get an 8th generation Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB graphics card and a 120 Hz 15.6-inch display for silky-smooth gameplay.View Deal

Router deals

Google Wifi single pack: £124.99 now £99

Google's stylish and compact router is one of our favourite Wi-Fi routers, and with this £25 price cut it's now much more affordable. This is for a single unit, but the price cut makes it cheaper to buy multiple units individually if you want wider coverage. This deal ends at midnight on November 26.View Deal

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi pack of 2: £149.99 now £94.99

BT's mesh Wi-Fi kit has also had a discount, this time by £55, and while that's not as much of a drop as the Linksys has seen, the kit as a whole is a lot more affordable. It comes with two extenders for small and medium-sized homes.View Deal

Netgear Orbi RBK20 Whole Home pack of 2: £229.99 now £179.99

Netgear's Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system is one of the best router/extender combos around, and Amazon has knocked £50 off for the pack of two. If you want the best mesh Wi-Fi system in our eyes, this is the one to get.View Deal

More computing deals

Logitech MX Master AMZ mouse £79.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Want a Bluetooth mouse that can pair with three different devices and offer precise tracking? This Logitech choice is over half price at the moment on Amazon, but you'll have to act fast as the deal finishes at midnight on November 26.View Deal

Logitech MX Anywhere 2 AMZ mouse £69.99 £27.99 at Amazon

A little bit cheaper than the mouse you can see above, this isn't able to pair with three devices at once but it can connect to two and still offers accurate tracking. Again, it's over half price so well worth snapping up this Cyber Monday. Expires midnight November 26.View Deal

Trust GXT 155W Gaming Mouse: £38.99 now £24.99

Here's another decent saving on a gaming mouse from Trust. This one offers you loads of customisation options, giving you complete control over how it feels and performs. Note that this deal expires midnight December 16. View Deal

WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD M.2 SATA 2TB: £369.99 now £289.98

If you want to give your PC a serious speed increase, then an M.2 SSD is the way to go, offering much faster speeds than standard SSDs. This deal has had £80 knocked off, and offers a huge 2TB capacity. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

Samsung LC34F791WQUXEN 34-inch curved monitor: £699.99 now £529

This brilliant ultra-wide monitor has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and curves around you for an impressively immersive experience. Meanwhile, quantum dot technology supplies gorgeous colours, and it's had a hefty £170 price cut.View Deal

Headphone deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphone deals

Beats EP on-ear headphones: £74.99 now £45

Fans of the audio depth and clarity from Dr. Dre's Beats will be pleased to see they are reduced by nearly £30 on Amazon for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise cancelling: £150 now £79

You can really block out the rest of the world with these noise cancelling headphones, and with £70 off, you don't need to break the bank to do so.View Deal

RHA MA750 Wireless in-ear headphones £149 £98.99

RHA make very good headphones. These in-ears feature handmade drivers, 12h playback, AptX Bluetooth for low loss audio, and a very reassuring three-year warranty. Ends November 26

View Deal

Optoma NuForce BE Sport 4 earbuds £89.99 £67.32 at Amazon

We gave these sport-focused earbuds five stars for their top build quality, solid audio and overall style. While they're made with the gym in mind, you'll find them well-suited to more urban purposes, too.View Deal

Optoma NuForce BE Sport 3 earbuds £59.99 £42.99 at Amazon

The older model from the one above, but still high-performing headphones with the same attractions. The BE Sport 3s also come in at a good £20 cheaper if that'll swing it for you.View Deal

Speaker deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday speaker and soundbar deals

Sony SRS-XB41 portable speaker: £199.99 now £99.99

Waterproof and dustproof, this speaker is built for life on the go, and its battery should last for 24 hours from a single charge. Now with £50 off, this nifty little speaker is even more attractive.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-93 soundbar: £179.95 now £109.99

This soundbar has dual front speakers and dual built in subwoofers - and now has £70 off, meaning you can improve your home cinema setup without breaking the bank.View Deal

Q Acoustics M4 soundbar: £349 now £199

Q Acoustic's first soundbar had a lot to prove – but won 4.5 stars in our M4 soundbar review. Plain to look at, and with no Wi-Fi in sight, this 2.1 channel soundbar nonetheless impressed with its great sound and straightforward interface. At almost half price it's never been a better time to buy.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase: £299 now £229

Need an upgrade to your TV's tinny speakers? The M2 Soundbase doesn't have jaw-dropping surround sound or work with Dolby Atmos, but it offers truly solid audio detail for your films and shows at a very reasonable price – even more so after a £70 discount on Amazon. It's not as big a saving as its M4 sibling, but you might consider this newer model for its sleeker design and added HDMI ports.View Deal

Wearable deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday wearable deals

Huawei Band 2 Pro fitness tracker: £49.99 now £35.99

One of the best fitness trackers money can buy is even better at this lower price. Huawei may have already announced the Band 3 Pro, but that doesn't make this one obsolete and with this low price it's a great choice this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 2: £99.99 now £79

This isn't the best price we've ever seen for the Fitbit Charge 2, and it may go down further on Cyber Monday but if you're after a fitness tracker you'd be hard pressed to go wrong with this discounted Fitbit. Note that not all colours and sizes are available at this price.View Deal

Fitbit Versa £179.99 now £159 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa combines fitness tracking with smartwatch features like Fitbit Pay to make one of the best products the company has ever produced. You can now save £20 off the normal selling price, but earlier on in the Black Friday period we saw Amazon selling this for an incredible £139.99.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5 running watch: £439.9 9 now £309.99

There may already be an updated Garmin Fenix 5 range of watches on sale, but this is still a fantastic device if you're after one of the most comprehensive running devices on the planet. This is the first time we've seen this top level running watch almost reach the £300 mark, so be sure to pick this up and get warming up.View Deal

Tablet deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday tablet deals

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4: £299 now £219.99

Save almost £80 on this mid-range Android tablet which now boasts a more budget price tag thanks to this deal. It's a premium slate that's a great alternative to the iPad Mini 4.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad M5 10: £346.48 now £258.99

Save over £85 on this big-screened Android tablet which has now become highly affordable with this deal. There's plenty of power, a big 2K screen and a premium design to be had.View Deal

Apple iPad 9.7 (2018): £319 now £299

It's rare to see any sort of discount on Apple products, so £20 off the latest iPad is somewhat of a coop. If you're looking for a great, all-round tablet experience, this is the slate you should buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5: £599 now £499.99

This is a huge saving on the new Galaxy Tab S4 with over £100 slashed off the price. If you're looking for the ultimate Android tablet - boasting loads of power and a brilliant screen - the Tab S4 is a great buy at this price.View Deal

Camera deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday camera deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: £74.99 now £64

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is one of the most popular instant cameras on the planet thanks to its super cheap price and bold, cheerful and colourful design. Simple to use and with brightness controls, built-in flash and cool 1.8-inch x 2.4-inch images printed straight from the camera, this really is a bargain.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70: £109.99 now £84

The Instax Mini 70 features more control options and shooting modes than the Mini 8/9 and takes better pictures in the dark. With a smoother metallic paint job, it loses the toyish vibe of the above model for something much more professional looking while maintaining the compact instant camera vibe.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6: £124.99 now £99 at Amazon.co.uk

The SQ6 is one of three SQUARE models, but it's the only fully analogue option to accept square-format prints. These measure 62 x 62mm (2.4 x 2.4-inches), which is 1.3 times the size of the instax Mini prints common to most of the other Instax options like the Instax Mini 8. There are four colours to choose from as well. View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10: £174.99 now £134.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Fujifilm's Instax Square SQ10 camera sits somewhere between its Mini and Wide range. The most notable feature of the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 is the ability to review and edit your shots via a small LCD display on the rear of the camera. A fun piece of kit, and if you'd like more control over images and the ability to adjust and edit in-camera, it's a good fit. View Deal

Ricoh WG-50: £249 now £169 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for a rugged waterproof compact, then this WG-50 from Ricoh won't break the bank. Waterproof down to 14m, it also has a clever flash system round the lens. Full HD video though, not 4K. View Deal

Sony Cyber-shot WX500: £254 now £199 at Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for a decent little compact that won't break the bank, this is a good option from Sony. You can save yourself £55 on this travel zoom compact camera that features a 30x optical zoom lens and flip-out screen that's great for selfies. View Deal

GoPro Hero5 Black bundle: £329 now £249.99 at Amazon.co.uk

GoPro's Hero5 Black might have been replaced, but with a saving of £70, this is a solid discount on a great action camera that is capable of shooting some silky-smooth 4K footage. The bundle includes a case, shorty (mini extension pole) and 16GB memory card.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T100: £619 now £384 at Amazon

This is a fantastic deal for Fujifilm's latest beginner mirrorless camera. The build and handling are excellent, while you'll be impressed with the images it's capable of capturing. Bundled with a 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens. Pay £519 at checkout and claim a further £135 cashback.

View Deal

Sony Alpha A7 II: £1,649 now £1,099 at Amazon

If you feel the Alpha A7 is a bit too old, then there's the newer (but not latest) Alpha A7 II also on offer. With improved handling and performance, this is a great full-frame mirrorless camera. You pay £1,399 at checkout with a 28-70mm lens, but you can also claim £300 cashback afterwards. Deal expires: 31 JanuaryView Deal

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM: £862.96 now £713.97 at Amazon

'L' is for 'luxury in Canon's lens lineup, and this is a high-end and high-performance macro optic. It offers life-size 1:1 reproduction of subjects, and with a minimum focusing distance of 0.31m you can get up close and personal if you need to. You can get another £60 off this lens if you buy it with selected Canon cameras.View Deal

Adobe Photography Plan: £119 now £99 at Amazon

Get access to Adobe Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic, plus a massive 20GB storage in the Adobe Cloud so you can access your photos anywhere. This is a great bundle that includes everything a photographer needs. View Deal

More deals

More Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Anker PowerCore II Powerbank £25.99 £19.49 at Amazon

This portable charger supports 3.5 charges for the iPhone 8 and multiple full charges for other devices, and it has 25% off at Amazon.View Deal

RAVPower 26800mAh portable charger £49.99 £33.99 at Amazon

Need more capacity than the power bank above? You may want this one from RAVPower that's more than twice the size of the Anker above and doesn't cost twice as much thanks to the Cyber Monday sale.View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV media player and games console with remote: £179.99 now £129.99

Not much of a gamer? Though the Nvidia Shield TV is a great console as well as Android TV box, even with the gaming elements removed its well worth a look. This deal drops the controller in favour of just the voice-activated remote for an even cheaper price.View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV media player and games console with remote and controller: £189.99 now £148.51

Part games console, part super charged 4K streaming machine, the Nvidia Shield TV is an Android TV box on steroids. With all the streaming apps you could dream of, and the ability to stream PC games too, it's a one-stop wonder box, especially at this price.View Deal

Sony NW-A45 Hi-Res Audio Walkman: £169 now £139.99

For when your phone's amp or battery life just isn't enough: Sony's modern take on its iconic Walkman is a sleek touchscreen device with 16GB storage, 45h battery, and ability to play high-res files in all their glory.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum £699 £499 at Amazon

You can control this clever little vacuum with your Alexa-powered devices, and now you can get it with a £200 discount at Amazon this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Shark cordless vacuum: £349.99 now £198.99

After a powerful cordless vacuum for the Christmas period? This one from Shark is 33% off today, and that brings it below £200. There's only a single battery in the box, but it's still worth it if you've got a relatively small home that can be covered in one charge alone.View Deal

How to get the best deals at Amazon on Cyber Monday

It's very difficult to say when you'll be able to buy the absolute very best deals, but we know the company is planning to start offering deals from November 16 all the way through to November 26.

Most of this year's tech has been announced and we're starting to get a clear picture of what you'll be able to buy come the last full weekend in November.

November 23 is Black Friday, while Cyber Monday will be on November 26. Expect to see great deals across the whole weekend from a variety of retailers, but for Amazon it's set to be an even longer period.

Last year, we saw some impressive deals in those first few days but they weren't in the same league as the discounts that appeared over the weekend, and we'd expect the same thing to be happening this year.

The company sold more than 210,000 pairs of headphones last year, and the last version of the Amazon Echo Dot and Call of Duty WWII were in the most popular items sold in 2018.

Our advice would be to decide what you're happy spending, keep an eye on the deals as they begin and if you see something that you want at the right price then snap it up there and then - yes, it's worse when something is discounted again, but there's every chance it might disappear too, only to reappear at a higher cost.

Last year, the company also brought extra Lightning Deals out each day in the run up and over the Black Friday weekend.

These are only active for a very short amount of time or until the stock is gone. Anyone can buy these, but if you were an Amazon Prime customer you were able to get access to these half an hour before everyone else.

We'd recommend being an Amazon Prime customer for that benefit, plus it also gives you access to the Amazon Prime Video service, free one-day delivery and a series of other benefits too.

The best part is, if you've never been an Amazon Prime subscriber before you can get a whole month for free.

If you haven't subscribed before, don't do it yet. You should activate your free 30 day trial a few days before the Lightning Deals begin, and that way you'll get all of these benefits across the whole sale period.

Our last bit of core advice is to check back at TechRadar for our selection of the best deals, and don't rely on Amazon having the lowest prices over the Black Friday period. Yes, it's competitive, but that's what we're here for: working out whether it can be found somewhere else.

We'll be covering a wide range of retailers including Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse, AO.com and a variety of other topics like the best Black Friday PS4 deals, laptop and TV deals, plus many many more.

5 best deals we know about... so far

Amazon has announced its pre-Black Friday plans for the US, and as the company hasn't unveiled what will be going on sale in the UK, we've included some of the US products that we would expect to see here too.

Just to be clear, none of this Amazon tech is guaranteed to be discounted in the UK but the fact it's dropping down in the US gives us a clear idea that it'll be doing the same around the rest of the world.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) tablet - is $119.99, soon $99.99 Current UK price: £149.99 The 10-inch Amazon Fire tablet is already affordable, but from November 16 it'll be a touch cheaper in the US... $20 cheaper, in fact. At under $100 for the first time it may be worth grabbing as it comes with Alexa built-in and all of Amazon's services in easy reach. Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 review

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) - is $49.99, soon $24 Current UK price: £49.99 The 2017 Echo Dot is also on sale in the US from November 22 but we'd only recommend going for the newer edition as it features better audio and a more attractive design. At half price, this is going to be a steal and it's the perfect way to access smart assistant features for the first time. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) review

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Generation) - is $149.99, soon $109.99 Current UK price: £139.99 Want the best audio possible from an Amazon Echo speaker? This year's Echo Plus is one of our favorite smart speakers money can buy and this $40 discount is not to be sniffed at. Hopefully a similar discount will be offered in the UK. Read our Amazon Echo Plus review

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation) is $229.99, soon $179.99 Current UK price: £219.99 Want your Echo to have a screen? You'll need the Echo Show, and Amazon is planning to discount this speaker that it launched earlier this year by $50. It's worth waiting until November 22 for this, and hopefully we'll see a similar discount on this side of the pond. Read our Amazon Echo Show review

Amazon Smart Plug is just $5 when you buy an Echo product Current UK price: Not available This is our wildcard deal, and while it's an instant recommendation for those in the US it's unlikely to be offered in the UK. That's because the Amazon Smart Plug isn't currently available in the UK... but we've got our fingers crossed this Black Friday period may be the first time we get to use one and Amazon introduces the tech here.

5 best deals at Amazon last year

Below we've put together five of the best deals we saw over the Black Friday period last year, but bear in mind you are no longer able to buy these at the discounted prices. There's no gurantee we'll see the same deals this year, but it gives you an idea of the discounts we're used to seeing.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - was £79.99 (usually £109.99): Pound for pound this is the best value Kindle device. This is a step up on the entry level model, with an improved screen resolution and the all-important back-light for night reading. This matched the best ever price on the device and we didn't see a better deal for an ereader appear over the sale period.

Amazon Echo Plus with built-in smart home hub – includes Philips Hue White Bulb - was £109.99 (usually £139.99):

This was the newest version of the top product in the Echo range last Black Friday (although has since been usurped). The Plus is tempting over the regular Echo thanks to the built-in smart home hub which is great if other smart devices have cables spewing from your router - yes you, Philips Hue Bridge, begone!

Sony PlayStation 4 (500GB) with FIFA 18 + GT Sport + Knowledge is Power was £199.99 (usually £275.85):

Want to get a little more social with your gaming? Knowledge is Power encourages others to play along with their phones, and you also got two AAA titles of 2017 on top for the quieter times when you just want to game with brilliant effects too. This was one of our favourite deals for the PlayStation 4 last year.

Sony Bravia KD65XE7002 4K - was £1,079 (usually £1,500):

If you wanted a top-end home cinema TV but with a cut price, this was a fantastic option last Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, it's still expensive but you got a massive 4K HDR TV with a 20% saving over the original cost. The price isn't far off this now in 2018, but it was an especially cracking deal a little under a year ago and we'd hope either this model or something similar goes even further down in price.

Audible audiobooks: 50% off for three months

Amazon owns Audible which is by far the biggest player in the audiobooks market. One of the best deals last year was the fact you could get 50% off your first three months of an Audible subscription. That was three whole audiobooks for half the normal price.

5 deals predictions for 2018

New Amazon Echo devices

Announced in September this year and ready for release at some stage in October, we may end up seeing some discounts for the latest Amazon Echo devices come Black Friday. We don't expect substantial discounts as the new Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus will be only a few months old, but you may be able to save a tenner or so.

Kindle discounts... and maybe even the Oasis

The Amazon Kindle Oasis was announced back in 2017, and that meant we didn't see any substantial discounts for it over last year's Black Friday. Instead the big deal came on the Paperwhite, which you can see above. Now it's over a year old, we think you may see a reduction in the price of the Oasis when November comes around. We may even see a discount on the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite that launched earlier in October.

Fancy 4K? Perhaps an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

Last year we saw some significant discounts on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, so it'd make sense if the company decided to drop the price of the newer 4K version in 2018. There's no guarantee that'll happen, but we hope you'll be able to buy the 4K version of the TV Stick for a bit less later in the year.

A truly impressive Nintendo Switch deal?

We can dream... and that dream is likely to come true again this year. Last year's Black Friday was when the Nintendo Switch was a relatively new console, and while we did see some discounts it wasn't the cheapest we've ever seen it go. If you're looking to buy the portable console, Black Friday may be the best opportunity.

Lots of other top TV, laptop and gaming tech

Previous years have seen Amazon excel at giving discounts for top of the range TVs, laptops, games consoles and much more. If you're looking for a top deal from headphones to an electric toothbrush, you'll enjoy scrolling through our best Amazon deals come the Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Reasons to choose or avoid Amazon

Most of the products on sale over the Black Friday period through Amazon will be included in the Amazon Prime section of the site, so you'll be able to get next day delivery if you subscribe to the service.

If you don't already subscribe, be sure to hold off as you'll have a 30 day free trial you'll be able to use closer to the time to ensure you're getting the best deals from Amazon.

There may also be some big offers on Amazon's own services too. We've previously seen fantastic deals on the Amazon Prime service as well as Audible and some other services provided by Amazon.

Also bear in mind that there are other retailers to choose from too. Amazon's own products are sold at third-party retailers, and considering the retailer now has its own big day in Amazon Prime Day we may start to see lesser deals over the Black Friday period.

