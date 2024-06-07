The stylish and high-end Bowers & Wilkins Px7 drop to a record-low price at Amazon

The super stylish Bowers & Wilkins Px7 are always appealing but often expensive for what they offer. Fortunately, the high price tag is less of an issue today.

That’s because you can buy the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 at Amazon for $319 (was $399) working out at a substantial saving of 20%.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 occasionally drop this low but we’d be surprised if we saw them drop any lower even during the 4th of July sales that are fast approaching. The cans are a little older than the Px8 which feature in our guide to the best wireless headphones but they remain eminently stylish and a big hit for anyone seeking class-leading noise cancellation.

Today’s best Bowers & Wilkins Px7 deal

Bowers & Wilkins Px7: was $399 now $319 at Amazon

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 are super stylish, offer great sound quality, and their only real downside is the price tag. That’s much less of an issue while they’re $80 off at Amazon. With 30 hours of playback and a comfy design that means you can wear the headphones all day long, the price tag feels good value for something that you can use every day without fail.

In our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 review, we admired mostly everything about them. They offer some of the best-in-class sound quality even if they don’t currently feature on our look at the best noise-cancelling headphones.

There’s support for aptX Adaptive, a series of different noise cancellation modes, and generally fantastic sound quality whatever you’re listening to. There’s also a battery life of up to 30 hours and the option to quick charge for 15 minutes to get hours of playback. The cans are comfy enough that you can wear them all day without noticing, losing yourself to the magic of great audio.

Unlike many other headphones, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 look great and are effortlessly stylish. Although, annoyingly, the earcups don’t collapse. Still, these are a sweet-looking design and far less bulky than competitors.

There are plenty of other headphone deals going on too if you’d prefer something else. We also have AirPods deals for Apple-flavored hearing. With Prime Day coming up fast, we’re hoping to see more discounts soon.