Prime Day headphone deals are still available - AirPods, Sony, Bose, and more

Amazon Prime Day is still going strong on its second day, with plenty of deals to go around until it ends at Midnight PST. Those include tons of headphones deals, whether for recreational use, gaming, or professional. It's still a good idea to keep checking in for the best of the best in terms of sales, and we have a juicy roundup of some of the top-tier deals Amazon has to offer before the big event ends.

There is a wide range of deals on headphones during Amazon Prime Day, including earbuds and standard headsets. We've got sales on ones for on-the-go music listening like the Apple Airpods and Beats or more luxury options like the Bose QuietComfort 45.

Whatever you need, we've rounded up the best of the Prime Day headphones deals we've found during this event so far. Make sure to check out everything we have to offer, and keep in mind that most deals end at Midnight PST.

Prime day deals - The best of the headphones

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals: US

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

This is the joint-lowest price these buds have been since their launch, and they're excellent value here – the sound quality is fantastic, the noise cancellation is up with the best-in-class buds, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users. We doubt you'll see a lower price over Prime Day. Here's our full AirPods Pro 2 review where we rave about them.

Sony WH-CH720: was $149.99 now $98 at Amazon

This 35% off discount is the cheapest we've seen these Sony over-ears by some margin – their previous lowest-seen price on Amazon was $128 back in April. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these mid-range Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. Unlike Sony's cheaper earbuds, they're not stealing flagship-like performance from the gods, but they're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 at Amazon

This is the joint-cheapest we've seen these headphones – they were even cheaper on Day 1 of Prime Day in some colors, but now only the black are left, and they're $229. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we confirmed that these cans are a strong successor to the company’s 2019 flagship model, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, although they don’t have the adjustable noise reduction of the Bose 700s. They’re comfortable for long periods of time, however, and are easy enough for anyone to use, which is enough to get them our recommendation – especially at this price.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $89.99 at Amazon

As our detailed Studio Buds review states, Apple's June 2021 Beats-branded buds are "some of the best Beats buds you can buy", and with this discount they're even more tempting. This discount equals their lowest-ever-seen price, too. Yes, the newer Beats Studio Buds Plus have landed, but these are now about half the price, while still delivering fast pairing, active noise cancelation, Find My support, and more.

Sennheiser HD 660S2 headphones: was $599.95 now $379.95 at Amazon

This great deal sees some stunning open-backed studio-grade wired over-ears made by Sennheiser drop to significantly less than we've ever seen them. Our Sennheiser HD 660S2 review is the place to go for details on these gentle giants, but suffice to say if it's detail and finesse in a wired design you're after, take a hard look (or listen) at these.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

JBL does extremely well at delivering bang for your buck, and though we haven't tested these headphones, based on our experience with the best cheap headphones from the company, we doubt you'll do any better on sound and comfort from on-ear headphones for under $40.

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Finding a great wireless headset for under $100 is a tall order, but Prime Day is a day of wonder and miracles. Ok, not that magical, but you can grab this Corsair wireless headset with 7.1 virtual surround sound, 50mm audio drivers, and wireless connectivity for your PC or PS4/PS5 (no Xbox unfortunately). You can also use it on a Mac, but you won't get the 7.1 surround experience, but for 36% off, it's still a fantastic deal.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 is one of the best deals on the list since it's so rare it even receives a discount that low. But if you're looking for more high-end headphones, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 or the Beats Studio Buds. If you're looking for gaming headphones, the HyperX Cloud II is one of the best PC gaming headsets on the market.

There are plenty of other deals to take advantage of, so make sure to check out the best Prime Day headphone deals as well as the best headphone deals for July in general. You're guaranteed to find what you're looking for, especially since we spend hundreds of hours testing all our products to make sure we're giving you the best options.