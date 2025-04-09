Dan Clark Audio's Noire X are the Johnny Cash of elite planar magnetic headphones and I must have them

News
By published

Get Rhythm

Dan Clark Audio Noire X headphones on black background, with TR&#039;s &#039;Money No Object&#039; badge
(Image credit: Dan Clark Audio)
  • Meet Dan Clark Audio's latest elite planar magnetic wired over-ears
  • Noire X feature proprietary tech used in headphones nearer $5,000 / £4,100
  • They're cheaper than that – although hardly entry-level

Dark, brooding, black-on-black Nickel-Titanium alloy with Gorilla Glass 3 and a leather-wrapped headband, Dan Clark Audio’s Noire X would be the ideal gothic-inspired cans for Vince Noir (of UK early-noughties classic The Mighty Boosh fame) or of course for the man in black himself, JR Cash.

They'd also be fantastic for me and my devotion to wired, leave-me-alone listening.

What you're looking at is a pair of closed-back planar magnetic headphones of the highest order. They also promise to bring Dan Clark Audio – a company that holds six tech innovation patents to date – to a "more accessible" price.

Okay, that price is still an eye-watering £1,000 (so around $1,280 or AU$2,135), but you're getting the San Diego-based headphone maker's proprietary planar driver and "metamaterial tuning tech" that went into its top-tier, closed-back Stealth and open-back Expanse, both of which retail at £4,100 – so, you know… bargain.

DCA describes Noire X as the Johnny Cash of headphones, and I don't mind it. (*Sings If they were mine, I'd walk the line… )

Why planar is better than dynamic, in the ring of fire

Noire X headphones closeup of the headband, embroidered with 'NOIRE' in caps

(Image credit: Dan Clark Audio)

Noire X feature DCA's upgraded Aeon planar driver – but let us backtrack just a second. Most headphones use dynamic drivers, which combine a stiff cone-shaped diaphragm with a voice coil around a magnet, to produce sound waves via pistonic movement. Noire X uses a thin membrane that is immersed in a magnetic field, causing it to vibrate – aka a planar magnetic driver. This is often considered a superior headphone solution for detail, timing and an expansive soundstage – when it is done well.

The Noire X's new 62x34mm driver diaphragm is significantly more rigid than its predecessor, following "extensive R&D investments" and "new manufacturing processes" to make the upgrade.

The Noire X’s self-tensioning headband promises to reduce listening fatigue by distributing pressure evenly across the head for a ‘barely there’ fit. You're also getting newly designed ear pads featuring ultra-stable, memory foam-wrapped synthetic leather (do note though, real leather is used for the headband).

Finally, a comprehensive range of cable terminations comes with your purchase, including combo 6.3mm and 3.5mm tips, balanced 4.4mm and 4-pin XLR. If you're seeking greater flexibility in cable length and termination, you could always upgrade to DCA’s premium VIVO cables, available in multiple lengths and options.

Given the Noire X's quoted Impedance (13Ω) and recommended minimum power of 250mW @ 16Ω, it would be advisable to supply them with one of the best headphone DACs that include a jolt of extra oomph to get the best out of them – but I have a couple of those. What I don't have is these headphones…

You may also like

See more News about Headphones
Becky Scarrott
Becky Scarrott
Audio Editor

Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about headphones
Edifier LolliClip open ear headphones leaning against charging case

I tested the Edifier LolliClip and they've changed my mind about open ear headphones – here's why
Denon AH-C840NCW true wireless earbuds in white, in their charging case on a green fabric and wooden surface

Denon's AirPods-like new earbuds range beats Apple with next-gen Bluetooth audio and a tempting low price
ransomware avast

Hackers exploit zero-day Common Log File System vulnerability to plant ransomware
See more latest
Most Popular
ransomware avast
Hackers exploit zero-day Common Log File System vulnerability to plant ransomware
Samsung Ballie (2025 First Look Event)
Samsung's Ballie AI robot companion will have Gemini onboard when it launches this summer in the US and Korea
BYD 1MW Charger
The ultra-fast EV charging revolution could still be a way off, according to these early megawatt experiences
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 could power the latest generation of powerful mini PCs
AMD's Ryzen AI Max 395+ processor will power a new GMKtec mini-PC supposedly launching in May - and I'm curious to see its gaming performance
A still of a predator from the trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers
Predator: Killer of Killers is a new animated movie coming to Hulu that'll tell the story fans of the franchise have been waiting for
Switch 2 camera
Don't be so quick to pre-order that Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 as there's a pretty big catch
Samung sleep apnea detection on galaxy watch
Samsung's Galaxy Watch sleep apnea detection could get a big future boost from AI
Abstract image of robots working in an office environment including creating blueprint of robot arm, making a phone call, and typing on a keyboard
TVT DVRs become prime target for Mirai botnet
A screenshot from the 1939 Wizard of Oz movie
The Wizard of Oz is coming to the Las Vegas sphere in 16K thanks to the power of Google DeepMind AI
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti price rumor is what all gamers want to hear – these models may be cheaper than RTX 4060 Ti equivalents, especially the 16GB GPU