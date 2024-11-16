These AirPods-beating budget earbuds are down to a record-low price for Black Friday

You don't need to spend big bucks for enjoyable audio. In fact, Sony's best budget wireless earbuds are part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale and you can now get the Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Earbuds for £44.99 (was £54.99).

The Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Earbuds are one of our top picks for the best Sony headphones, so much so that our reviewer would pick it over Apple's premium AirPods 4. With that in mind, they're even more worth it after this latest price cut.

Today's best Sony wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C510 Wireless Earbuds: was £54.99 now £44.99 at Amazon UK The Sony WF-C510 Wireless Earbuds are some of the best budget earbuds you can buy this Black Friday. The audio quality and battery life stand out with up to 22 hours between the in-bud and charging case. These are lightweight, portable and comfortable buds that stand out at the new low price point.

The Sony WF-C510s are some of Sony's smallest and lightest earbuds yet. In our Sony WF-C510 review, we rated these buds 4.5 out of 5 stars for their punchy audio, Sony 360 Reality Audio support, and impressive in-bud battery life. The comfortable fit and compact size are just another boon to these budget-friendly buds.

In addition to the protection from its charging case, the Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds have an IPX4 rating, which means they can survive light rain and sweat when working out or outdoors. They last up to 22 hours total with 11 hours from the in-ear buds themselves, plus 11 hours from the case. It also supports USB-C quick charging that can charge one hour back in just five minutes and a multipoint connection for up to two devices without discriminating between iOS or Android.

The Sony WF-C510s may be TechRadar's best Sony budget wireless earbuds, but depending on your budget, you may also want to take a look at the best wireless earbuds and best budget wireless earbuds for other options.