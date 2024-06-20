The best noise cancelling earbuds are down to a record low price at Amazon

Looking for the best noise cancellation earbuds in the world? Then look no further than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 which are on sale at Amazon for $179 (was $279).

A $100 discount brings them down to the lowest price they've ever been. The offer applies to all color options, including Triple Black, Soapstone, and Eclipse Grey. Taking Bose up on the offer will not only give you great noise cancellation tech but also beautifully balanced sound and gorgeous design.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $179 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are at their lowest price yet. With industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and amazingly balanced sound, you'll be hard pushed to get anything better for the price. If you want a few more bells and whistles then you could opt for the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds but you'll be paying a lot more for the privilege.

Anyone who has owned a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 will know why we gave them 5 out of 5 stars in our review. The standout feature is the active noise cancellation (ANC) which competes with and arguably surpasses what Sony and Apple are able to provide. This is no surprise considering Bose practically invented ANC.

As well as great ANC, these Bose earbuds provide outstanding sound quality. Our hands on review loved the fact that "each bud adapts the sound to the contours of your ear canal to make what you hear beautifully balanced with very clear details and textures."

These earbuds are the real deal with fantastic all-round performance.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

